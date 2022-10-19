Name: Peter Welch
Age: 75
Party: Democrat
Experience: I have represented Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007. Prior to my time in Congress, I was the first Democrat to serve as Senate Pro Tem in the Vermont State Senate.
-- What motivated you to run for U.S. Senate?
Our nation is facing numerous crises: rising prices for working families that outpace wage increases, a climate in crisis, and deliberate and aggressive attacks on individual rights, voting rights and our democracy. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment and while these challenges are significant, I believe that we can come together to overcome them and create important opportunities for Vermonters. We must pass legislation that eases the pain of higher prices by lowering health care and prescription drug costs, providing paid family leave and child care, and supporting a clean energy economy. We also must pass legislation in the Senate to protect and strengthen our democracy and to ensure all Americans can vote. Lastly, I am committed to fighting for reproductive freedom by codifying Roe into law after the Supreme Court overturned the critical reproductive protections within Roe that have been the law of the land for the past 50 years.
-- What are the biggest challenges facing a U.S. senator from Vermont?
Attacks on our democracy and individual rights, higher prices for Vermonters, and a climate in crisis. All of these are more challenging to address because of the Senate filibuster, which empowers Senate Republicans like Mitch McConnell to stand in the way of progress that the majority of Americans support.
--- How do you plan to address those challenges?
In the House, I cosponsored and voted in support of the Freedom to Vote Act, the For the People Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, all of which would take critical steps towards protecting the right to vote and strengthening our democracy. Trump-aligned state legislatures across the country are rolling back voting and election protections in an attempt to undermine the next election. Congress needs to act now to prevent these attacks on the right to voting all across the country. And a critical part of this is abolishing the Senate filibuster to pass these critical pieces of legislation. The president recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which included the largest climate investments in this country’s history to address the climate crisis. The bill also included my long-time priority to allow Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors. But Congress needs to pass additional legislation to help struggling Vermonters afford their groceries, home heating bills and increased child care and housing costs. I am committed to continue fighting for Vermonters struggling to make ends meet.
-- Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
I am a proud member of the Democratic party because we are committed to supporting working Americans and bringing down costs for families. We believe in free and fair elections and expanding, not restricting, the right to vote across the country; defending reproductive rights and individual privacy; fighting the climate crisis and creating good jobs in the process; and defending our democracy.
-- Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
Addressing polarization starts with the Vermont way, where we work together to find solutions for shared problems and don’t care who gets the credit. Throughout my career I have always sought common ground and have a long record to back it up, most recently on broadband, energy efficiency, and burn pits legislation. I’ll continue to bring this approach to Washington if elected to the U.S. Senate.
-- Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Empathetic. An important aspect of the job as a congressman, and hopefully senator, is to listen to Vermonters and understand their situation and needs. Growing up as part of a large family, I was raised to be compassionate, understanding, and accepting of others, and to help them whenever possible. It’s what led me to public service and why I want to continue serving Vermonters as their senator.
--- What differentiates you as a candidate?
There are many things that differentiate me from my opponent but one of the starkest differences is experience and track record. During my time serving Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives for the past 16 years, I have built critical relationships on both sides of the aisle that have helped me to deliver for Vermonters on issues ranging from Tropical Storm Irene recovery to rural broadband deployment to lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs. These relationships will be critical to ensure I can be effective for Vermonters on day one in the Senate and to make progress regardless of which party controls the Senate.
