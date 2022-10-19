Editor’s note: We asked the candidates from the major parties running for statewide and federal offices to answer the following questions. Today, we hear from the candidates running for U.S. Senate. Mark Coester, Natasha Diamandstone-Kohout, Stephen Duke, Dawn Marie Ellis, Cris Ericson and Kerry Patrick Raheb are all running as a third-party candidates.
Name: Gerald Malloy
Age: 60
Party: Republican
Experience: I served 22-plus years with duty in leadership positions in Germany, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Canada and U.S. bases, including five years at Fort Bragg. I am a veteran and served in leadership roles of great responsibility for a battalion that fired 650 rockets in combat operations over 400 km to liberate Kuwait, earning a Valorous Unit Award (equivalent of a Silver Star for an individual). I executed training for 50,000 deploying RC soldiers. I supervised Brigade ROTC operations for New England and New York, including UVM and Norwich, with training at Camp Ethan Allen. I have served as paratrooper and in nuclear surety positions. My awards include the Bronze Star and 7 Meritorious Service Medals. For nearly five years I served with the new Defense Coordinating Element, supporting New England Emergency Management operations. I worked extensively with federal, state and local agencies, and directly supported over 20 Presidential Disaster Declarations under the Stafford Act, including several in Vermont.
--- What motivated you to run for U.S. Senate?
I have spent my adult life serving our country and working to make it a better place. I am thankful to have had that opportunity. I had hoped that our country could bounce back after the COVID pandemic, but in the past 20 months we have gone into crisis with our economy, crime, drugs and border, and there is war in Europe. From Washington, we've seen massive overspending, overregulation, unconstitutional mandates and policy failures that have put us in a very bad state. When Sen. Leahy announced his retirement, I knew that it was the right choice to run for this seat and do my part to serve all Vermonters and make our state a better place, for everyone. I do not like what the future looks like on the unsustainable path we’re on, and I will serve all Vermonters towards a better future.
-- What are the biggest challenges facing a U.S. senator from Vermont?
Congress and the President have our country divided and the economy going full steam in the wrong direction — reckless overspending with decisions and initiatives that have caused inflation, recession, record high gas prices, and a staggering $31 trillion debt, while ignoring the very real crime, drug and border crises. I am offering what is missing in Washington, D.C.: leadership, performance, common sense, discipline and a willingness and commitment to make tough decisions for a better future that career politicians just won’t make. It is time for a change of direction, back to the intent of the Constitution: less government, less spending, less control, just enough order so everyone can enjoy the rights of the Constitution. My biggest challenge is to unify the Senate towards providing a better future for all Americans and all Vermonters — that starts with fiscal responsibility and being a steward of taxpayer dollars.
-- How do you plan to address those challenges?
My platform has viable solutions to return to abiding by the Constitution, promoting economic prosperity, and ensuring defense, security and order. I will seek to ensure the United States achieves independence across energy, future energy, critical technology and food. I will fight to implement my solutions, and other viable solutions — it does not matter who they come from — for the future well-being of Vermont and the United States. While we are a smaller state, our voice and vote still matters. I will work each day to build strategic partnerships with larger states and all Senators to meet common goals for the challenges we are facing. This way we can ensure our mutual interests are not ignored by the rest of Congress.
--- Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
The Republican Party stands for liberty, abiding by the Constitution, promoting economic prosperity, and ensuring defense, security, and order. The Republican Party stands for less government, less spending, less taxes, and less control, with open markets. I stand for all of these. The current administration and Democrat controlled Congress are failing in all of these. The Republican Party was started to end slavery and led by its first president, Abraham Lincoln. The Republican Party values and ideals are the answer to getting our nation back on track.
-- Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
I love our brave little state and one of the reasons I am running for U.S. Senate is because I see the partisanship division in Vermont. I am seeking to represent all Vermonters, not just only a portion of Vermonters. As a U.S. senator, I will seek to make the best single decision for all Vermonters, Vermont and America. I see our federal and state governments seeking initiatives and making decisions that are not representative of all Americans and Vermonters, are not well thought out with very negative impacts and overspending. As one of Vermont’s U.S. senators I will seek to develop and propose solutions with consensus and in doing so I believe this will have a positive impact on Vermont’s state government acting in the same manner.
-- Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Innovative. I’ve always liked this way of describing myself because it reminds me of the countless men and women of our great country who’ve changed the way we think and do things for the better, building upon the inventions and innovations of generations before us. My goal is to find harmony with the traditions and values of our nation and the innovative paths we must take to move forward. Find a way, in unity and freedom.
-- What differentiates you as a candidate?
My character and 42 years of relative military, government, and business experience with demonstrated performance and leadership. I believe in our Constitution and the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of every American from the Declaration of Independence. I will not waiver on these, and I will protect them. I will make tough decisions that career politicians just won’t make, and Vermonters will get results, not just talk. I have held positions of the greatest of responsibilities and stepped up to meet those responsibilities. I have demonstrated that I will conduct myself under the values I embraced from West Point: duty, honor and country. I have a straightforward platform of viable solutions that address the most pressing issues facing Vermonters: the economy, crime crisis, drug crisis. I am a Vermont parent and not disconnected. I offer change from the status quo that has led Vermont and our nation to a bad state and on a bad path. I will deliver a better future for Vermonters.
