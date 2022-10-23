Name: Liam Madden
Age: 38
Party: Republican nominee (identifies as independent)
Experience: USMC Sergeant, National Antiwar Leader, Human Rights Award Winner, M.I.T. Solve Co-winner for Climate Solutions, Renewable Energy Professional
What motivated you to run for U.S. House?
We face challenges and opportunities: ecological, economic, educational, medical, diplomatic and technological, that threaten the health and beauty of the world our children will inherit, and I am certain that our existing political tools are inadequate to deal with them. Simply sending another person to fight for an ideological party agenda, without changing the process of politics, is expecting new results by repeating the same failed process. That is insane.
I am motivated by my desire to help humanity navigate our complex challenges through: new political processes that aide us to embody empathy and enlightened cooperation; economic priorities that value human well-being over short-term profit; clear acknowledgement of our sacred interdependence with nature; and an embrace of the profound potential of education, technology and shared values.
I am motivated by the conviction that humans can only protect the things we love about our world: creative freedom, collaborative community and self governance, Nature’s awe-inspiring vitality, and more — if we learn to wield our godlike power with more whole-hearted wisdom and love.
I am motivated to honor and uphold the Constitution while understanding that a political system designed when information traveled at the speed of horseback, and when slavery was legal — must be rebirthed in order to contend with the pace, scale, and complexity of our modern world.
In keeping with Martin Luther King, I am motivated by my deep disappointment with our economy, politics, and culture — and also the knowledge that where there is great disappointment, there is great love.
What are the biggest challenges facing a congressperson from Vermont?
The biggest challenge facing any Congressperson is that our political system is irreparably dysfunctional, gridlocked and corrupt. The fantasy by which that would change, in the eyes of each side’s partisans, is through the glorious capture of power by their side — the smart, the moral, the… “us” — finally empowered (through supermajortity) to overrule, permanently, the stupid, immoral, ignorant … “them.”
This fantasy is, of course, a delusion. No such supermajority is possible given the structure of our politics, which funnels public will into the abyss of two, roughly equally powerful, ideological factions jockeying to be the lesser of two evils which are meanwhile nuance destroying, responsibility shirking, and money-power worshiping.
Please, don’t take my (partial) analysis of the failures of the two party system as a manifesto for fence sitting and watered down compromises. I am no middle of the road fence-sitter. I have convictions, and I’ve risked my life them. It’s OK to take sides.
I’m not making a false equivalency between the evils of each side. I am saying a system that gives us a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, for the most powerful human on earth, is a system that we can all agree is failing to fulfill our potential, making which side is worse an irrelevant squabble. The challenge is to remind the public that we are capable of so much better, if we aren’t afraid to be visionary, and to innovate how we solve problems together.
Because, “where there is no vision, the people perish.” — Proverbs
How do you plan to address those challenges?
My website, RebirthDemocracy.com has more detail about the tools and policies I would introduce.
The Constitution’s primary innovation was to prevent the concentration of power through a system of balances that prevented one part of government from dominating the others. However, the only check the people have on the government itself is voting every 2-4 years, often for a pretty uninspiring set of choices. We need more checks and balances that the people can apply to the government. This is simple to achieve through forums and ballot initiatives. However, we would also need to simultaneously develop processes and technologies (that actually already exist) to improve the quality of the ideas and cooperation the public develops.
Our economy needs to prioritize giving more freedom and fewer taxes to small businesses, and more regulation and higher taxes to enormous businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of Vermont’s economy and the heart of our communities. We must focus on helping to reestablish local and regional supply chains and more creative production and manufacturing in the United States and New England. This priority would strengthen both prosperity and community, which are the basis of a healthy society. We must invest significantly in new energy technologies and regenerative agriculture to address our sustainability crises.
I will reduce military spending, raise taxes on the wealth of billionaires and invest in health, education, and modern housing, energy and transportation infrastructure. This investment nourishes what gives America its true strength: the health, education and cooperative capacities of our people.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
I won the Republican Primary, but I identify as an independent. I ran in a party platform for practical reasons, namely, I needed to win a major party primary in order to get enough attention to have a fair shot at winning the general election, and in order to eliminate the logic that a vote for me was “thrown away.”
I am independent because I sincerely believe we need values from each side of the political spectrum in order to have a healthy society. We need the right/conservative’s value on discipline and personal responsibility; we need the liberal/left’s value on compassion and community investments in common goods. We need tough love and frugality, balanced by kindness, generosity and innovation.
I am independent because I see unspoken agreements between the two sides that sicken me — the never-ending support for military industrial complex, corporate appeasement, never ending materialistic growth which is blind to its effects on nature, and the stifling of innovations and reforms that would threaten the parties’ hold on power.
I am independent because I make up my own mind, and I am extremely allergic to groupthink and dogmatism.
I am independent because I believe we can both protect the second amendment and reduce gun violence; we can protect our planet and have a thriving economy; we can uplift black people’s lives, rectify historical injustice and keep schools focused on education instead of ideological worldview. I believe that we are stronger because of immigration yet we need strong borders and enforced laws.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
First of all, as an independent, I can act as an emissary between the parties that can help illuminate each side's blind spots and offer contexts for common ground to emerge.
Beyond what I can do through personal relationships and political diplomacy, I would focus on the structural dynamics that must change through a slate of reforms I call Rebirthing Democracy. This entails protecting elections and voting rights, expanding ways for people to participate in policy deliberations, and ways to "upregulate" the power of trusted experts through a process called Liquid Democracy, where trust and power can flow together through voting mechanisms that enable people who know the most about given subjects to have more say on them.
I’m sure every politician would answer this question with some version of, “I will be civil and respectful.” Of course, that’s helpful, but civility and respect alone will not, and have not been able to stop the march of polarization. We need new processes. And we also need to recognize that the culture itself is also polarizing, and this is largely due to social media algorithms which must be modified to transparently optimize for democratically decided social goods instead of advertising revenue.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Complex. Aren’t we all, though? One word is a tough task, complex is the only one that sits right with me at the moment. I like complex, though, because delicious food is complex, because beautiful stories and music are complex, because nature’s awe-inspiring mystery is complex. Complexity and Life (capital L) go hand in hand. And if I can be Life-worthy, Life-loving, and Life-giving… I can think of nothing more meaningful, and nothing more inspiring… than to be a servant to Life.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
Sen. Leahy said of me, “I wish the officials in the White House and Pentagon… had a fraction of Liam’s honesty and courage.”
The only way you can trust that a leader will uphold our values, and sacrifice for our ideals, even in the face of whatever the current bandwagon is, is if they have demonstrated that they will give up what is important to them in order to serve the values we cherish. I have done this many times, including risking prison and potentially death to protest the Iraq War while still in the military.
I have yet to see my opponent disagree with her ideological tribe in a way she will sacrifice for. She has defended her sides talking points, but I’ve yet to see her risk challenging any of them. She has amplified the voices of experts she agrees with, and only even approached calling into question their judgment after receiving over $1 million worth of persuasion. That is not the kind of leadership that will deliver the scale of change we need.
I am offering a path toward healing of our political process, and innovating a democracy capable of navigating the 21st century. America’s global rivals and our domestic Big Tech oligarchs will not hesitate to use the latest technologies to be better authoritarians and information dominators. Free and open societies cannot compete with these two unaccountable rivals if Democracy remains a gridlocked and dysfunctional squabbling match. The future will not belong to the people of this planet unless we Rebirth Democracy.
