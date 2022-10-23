Editor's note: We asked the candidates from the major parties running for statewide and federal offices to answer the following questions. Today, we hear from the candidates running for U.S. House. The third-party candidates running for the position Matt Druzba, Adam Ortiz, Ericka Redic and Luke Talbot.
Name: Becca Balint
Age: 54
Party: Democratic
Experience: Vermont state senator representing Windham County since 2014. Five years in legislative leadership, first as Senate Majority Leader from 2017 to 2020 and then as Senate President Pro Tempore from 2020 to the present. Fourteen years as a public school teacher. Mother of two terrific teenagers.
What motivated you to run for the U.S. House?
When Trump was elected, I recognized we had moved into a new and dangerous time. My grandfather, Leo Balint, was murdered in the final days of the Holocaust. I know personally what can happen when we turn away from each other and our democracy. I knew it was up to each of us to lead in a new way.
I am running to do my part to protect our democracy and make our government and economy work for everyday people. As broken as Washington is, I know we can do politics differently. With courage, kindness, and dedication, we can build our nation into the full promise it has always held.
I have spent years delivering for Vermonters in Montpelier — from the first gun safety laws in Vermont history to the largest investment in affordable housing in a generation. I want to use this experience and knowledge to fight for Vermonters in Washington.
What are the biggest challenges facing a congressperson from Vermont?
If elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, I will be the lone representative from Vermont amongst 435 house members. This is a challenge. To get anything done, I will have to work in coalition with other representatives from across the country to advocate for the interests of Vermonters.
How do you plan to address those challenges?
I see the need for coalition as both a challenge and an opportunity. It is a challenge for obvious reasons: many Republicans are not natural allies for a Democratic representative from Vermont. However, there are legislators across the aisle who are there to deliver for their communities at home. I will work with anyone who is committed to their constituents’ best interests, no matter their party.
I have built tri-partisan coalitions to legislate for working people in the Vermont Senate. I will continue this work of listening and finding common ground in the U.S. House.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
I am a Democrat because Democrats most often fight for the issues I care about. From reproductive liberty to protecting our democracy and environment for future generations, the Democratic party fights for working people. I believe being part of the Democratic party gives me the best tools to improve Vermonters' lives.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
Change starts with conversation and having the courage to connect and find common ground. To repair and move forward, we must stop demonizing one another. If elected, I will work with anyone who will work with me in good faith.
Throughout my time in the Vermont Senate, I have worked to build coalitions with unlikely allies one conversation at a time, and it has worked. I have passed significant legislation for Vermonters — some of the strongest reproductive rights legislation in the country, Vermont’s landmark climate law, and minimum wage increases — and I have maintained relationships across the aisle while doing it. My colleagues, Republican, Progressive, independent, and Democratic, elected me unanimously as Senate President. I know Washington is different, but I will bring the same approach to overcoming division as I have used in Vermont.
If we are to get at the root of the problem, we also need structural reforms. We need to stop partisan gerrymandering, end the electoral college, filibuster, and Citizens United, and reform the Supreme Court to improve the representativeness of our democracy and restore trust in our government.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Hopeful. We can do nothing without hope and a belief in the possibility of change. Resilience has been key to all aspects of my life, including public service. I am not always optimistic, but I am always hopeful that we can turn toward one another and create a brighter future for ourselves and our children.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
I am the only candidate in this race with legislative experience. I have worked in the Senate for years, honing my ability to build relationships, find common ground, and get things done. I will put those same skills to use in Washington, fighting for reproductive rights, our democracy, our environment, and an economy that works for everyone. Vermonters need someone they can trust to fight for them in Washington, and you do not have to take my word that I will fight for Vermont. I have the record to prove it.
