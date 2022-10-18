Editor’s note: We asked the candidates from the major parties running for statewide and federal office to answer the following questions. Today, we hear from the candidate running for lieutenant governor. Ian Diamondstone is running as a third-party candidate.
Name: Joe Benning
Age: 65
Party: Republican
Experience: 12 years as state senator from the Caledonia District. Current chair of Senate Institutions Committee and the Senate Ethics Panel. Four years as Senate minority leader. Past chair of the Joint Committee on Judicial Rules, the Senate Sexual Harassment Panel and the Capitol Complex Security Committee. Past vice-chair of Senate Judiciary Committee. Currently serving on Senate Institutions, Senate Judiciary, the Senate Sexual Harassment and Senate Ethics Panels, the Joint Legislative Management Committee, the Joint Committee on Judicial Rules, the Joint Committee on Judicial Retention and the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules (LCAR). Formerly served on the Senate Rules Committee, the Joint Rules Committee, and the standing Senate Committees on Government Operations, Education, and Natural Resources & Energy.
--- What motivated you to run for lieutenant governor?
I believe it is important for the office to be occupied by someone with institutional knowledge of the Senate, someone who knows and has worked with all the players, and someone who is able to work in harmony with the governor. With 12 years of experience in that institution, I believe I fit this quality quite well.
The office has three basic functions. First, you moderate the daily meetings of the Senate. As Lyndon town moderator for the past 10 years, as a former chair of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, as a former President of Lyndonville Rotary and a former chair of the Lyndon State College Foundation, I bring the skill set necessary to run those daily Senate meetings. Secondly, you are one of three members of the Committee on Committees, the group that appoints each senator to their committee assignments and the chairs of each of those committees. I’ve known the players for 12 straight years, including during the period of COVID-19, which was one of the most difficult sessions since the Senate was formed in 1836. I know how they work together and would make a good contribution to the discussion of committee assignments. Finally, you take over the role of the governor in the event the person in that office cannot continue. I believe Phil Scott will be reelected. We’ve known each other for 12 years, and I consider him a friend. I have campaigned with Phil Scott and worked on a daily basis with the members of his administration, the team currently in charge of a government running an $8.2 billion budget. In the event Phil Scott could not continue, a transition into that role for me would be virtually seamless. I knew I fit that role better than any other candidate.
My final motivation factor was that I did not want to see yet another revolving door lieutenant governor as the Senate evolves through the end of COVID-19, which is why I have committed myself to running for reelection in 2024 should I be elected this year.
--- What are the biggest challenges facing the lieutenant governor?
There is a very large turnover in the Senate this year. Learning how the new players fit into the process and trying to preserve the civility and integrity of the body is the biggest challenge in a current political climate of tribal warfare. This will be made all the more challenging as Vermont faces a serious downturn in the revenue stream we’ve enjoyed from the federal government during COVID-19.
--- How do you plan to address those challenges?
I’d want to meet immediately with every senator, especially the new ones, to talk about the history of the body, its reputation as a place of civil discourse and to encourage each to do their best to appreciate their role in preserving that spirit.
--- Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
I believe in the five core principles of the Republican Party: individual liberty, personal responsibility, a free market economy, a small but efficient government, and an educational system that enables our graduates to compete in a global marketplace. Those five core principles are wrapped together by the constitution — the glue that binds us together as a society.
-- Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
I start with my own party. Throughout my senatorial career I have endeavored to distance the party from extremist voices — sometimes at the cost of my own political capital. My efforts have been reflected in numerous op-ed pieces, to highlight for those outside the party that there are those in my party who have a desire to maintain civility when debating public issues. Within the Legislature I have endeavored to present myself as someone with the patience to listen and consider all evidence before making a decision on how to vote. In the creation of legislation, I have always tried to elicit co-sponsors from every party to bring balance to the issue. For instance, the very first bill I signed on to was with Democrat Dick Sears, the bill that created an expungement process for cleaning up past criminal records. I’m happy to report that as of two weeks ago, 43,109 expungement cases have been successfully brought since that bill was passed back in 2011.
-- Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Dedicated. I’ve lived in my town since 1975, was married in 1983 and raised a family of two children who remain in Vermont, am committed to maintaining the principles of a constitution I’ve sworn to protect and defend, desire to uphold the traditions of the Senate as the state’s most deliberative body, and do what I can to promote Vermonters and their interests any way I can.
--- What differentiates you as a candidate?
Without question the biggest difference between me and my opponent is our respective relationships with Phil Scott. My relationship with him is as a friend. I’ve worked for 12 years promoting his agenda to make Vermont more affordable and promote it as a great place to live, work and play. Our relationship promises harmony between the two top constitutional offices in state government if I’m elected. My opponent’s relationship with him promises conflict, since he was never welcomed into the Scott cabinet when he served as lieutenant governor, ran against him for governor, and told his supporters on primary night that he wanted to go back to Montpelier to face a “governor that is in the way (to) ride right over that hump.” That history and current intent has alienated not just the governor, but also the team my opponent would need to rely upon should he be called upon to step up into that role.
I will also add that my opponent has made it clear the lieutenant governor's position is now simply a placeholder position that will keep him in the public eye as he seeks to advance his political path in 2024. My intention is to provide stability and institutional knowledge for the Senate as we come out of COVID-19 and face a massive decrease in federal funding.
