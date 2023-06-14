BARRE TOWN — Those that run a transitional housing facility in South Barre want to turn the facility into a formal recovery-based emergency shelter, since the vast majority of those who have been housed there are already dealing with substance-use issues.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the select board heard from Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, which operates a shelter network for the unhoused, with facilities in Barre City, Barre Town and Berlin. DeAngelis was there to take part in an annual review of the facility in the town and to pitch an enhancement of services offered there.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com