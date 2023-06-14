BARRE TOWN — Those that run a transitional housing facility in South Barre want to turn the facility into a formal recovery-based emergency shelter, since the vast majority of those who have been housed there are already dealing with substance-use issues.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the select board heard from Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, which operates a shelter network for the unhoused, with facilities in Barre City, Barre Town and Berlin. DeAngelis was there to take part in an annual review of the facility in the town and to pitch an enhancement of services offered there.
The facility on South Barre Road started up in November 2021 in the building that had been used as a recovery facility run by Phoenix House. It’s intended to be a place where those who are close to securing their own housing can live while getting back on their feet. Good Samaritan staff select and screen adults living in the organization’s other facilities who might be a good fit for the Barre Town facility, which is currently operating with 13 beds.
The town has a memorandum of understanding with the Good Samaritan, just as it did with Phoenix House, which lays out how the facility will operate. The agreement included the creation of a working group that oversees the facility. Select board member Norma Malone, Town Manager Chris Violette and Police Chief William Dodge are part of that group, which now meets quarterly after meeting more frequently when the facility was getting up and running.
DeAngelis said the hope for the facility is to operate it in a way that’s intentionally focused on recovery from substance use. He said the hope is this model, where housing and substance-use treatment are the focus of the facility at the same time, can be replicated elsewhere.
He reported since the Barre Town facility has been operating, 49 people have stayed there.
He didn’t have hard numbers, but DeAngelis said his staff has estimated about 75% of those people had substance-use issues.
DeAngelis said 20 of those who have stayed at the facility have since secured their own housing, either on their own or with family. He said most of those who have lived in the home are employed.
DeAngelis said, and local officials confirmed, the facility has been working well so far. Board members said the police chief has reported he’s happy with the lack of incidents there and they, too, were happy with how quietly the facility has been operating, with few to no disruptions.
With this change to a recovery-focused facility, DeAngelis said staff at the facility would be trained and the facility would receive certification. He said the vast majority of those at the facility are already dealing with substance-use issues, so making the facility a recovery shelter formalizes the work his staff is already doing. By receiving certification, he said his staff can make sure they are working ethically in a standardized and results-based way. DeAngelis said it’s well-known at this point that substance use is a major public health issue. He noted over 200 Vermonters died from opioid overdoses in 2022.
“It’s probably not an overstatement to say we have a crisis,” he said.
DeAngelis said it’s been sad to see the revolving door of people coming in and out of the shelter system. He said the South Barre facility has informally been used as a place where people can be housed away from substances and away from those who are actively using them.
“We got good results. And now we want to take it the next step and be more intentional and focused about it,” he said.
DeAngelis said his staff would look for candidates who recently left an in-patient recovery facility program who have nowhere to go. Or, he said, they will find candidates already living in the organization’s other facilities, as is done now, who are in recovery and making progress.
“We could give them that option to go to a more supportive community,” he said.
After that, DeAngelis said any remaining beds would be offered to those looking for a substance-free environment.
He said the plan for this facility is to create a social model for recovery. “You create a community, a group of people who want to support each other in their recovery. You do things to enhance that. You have dinners together. You have meetings. You have discussion groups, facilitated discussion groups. So that’s the kind of model that we’re pursuing,” he said.
Some board members said they were a bit hesitant about this change. Board member Bob Nelson said things are going well now and questioned changing things up. DeAngelis reiterated this wasn’t a substantive change in how the facility is already operating.
Board members also stated they weren’t sure if this change would require a change in the conditional use permit the facility obtained from the town. They suggested this proposal be put to the town’s development review board to get its input. They also suggested that the town attorney take a look at the proposal.
DeAngelis said he felt this enhancement in programming was consistent with the memorandum of understanding with the town and did not require any change in the permit. DeAngelis said the facility would still be focused on transitional housing.
Officials noted the town’s permit is actually with Downstreet Housing and Community Development, which owns the building and leases it to the Good Samaritan.
They suggested Downstreet submit a letter in support of the programming enhancement.
DeAngelis said he’s hoping to secure some federal funding to help transition the facility to a focus on recovery and to add more skilled staffing there. Malone said she would want to make sure the facility can stay as it is now if that funding runs out in the future. DeAngelis said that was the intent.
Resident Lee Larson, who was at Tuesday’s meeting for another agenda item, said she serves on the boards for the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont and Recovery Partners of Vermont. Larson said she was thrilled to hear this proposal.
“This is very exciting news to me,” she said. “Because Barre needs this.”
