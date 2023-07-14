BARRE TOWN — An effort to focus a transitional housing facility in South Barre on substance-use recovery cleared a local hurdle Tuesday night.

At a select board meeting last month, Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, told the board those at the organization are working to enhance the services offered at its facility on South Barre Road. That facility started in November 2021 in the building that had been used as a recovery facility run by Phoenix House.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com