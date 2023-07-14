BARRE TOWN — An effort to focus a transitional housing facility in South Barre on substance-use recovery cleared a local hurdle Tuesday night.
At a select board meeting last month, Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, told the board those at the organization are working to enhance the services offered at its facility on South Barre Road. That facility started in November 2021 in the building that had been used as a recovery facility run by Phoenix House.
It’s now meant to be a place where those close to getting back on their feet can live while they work to secure their own housing. Residents are screened by Good Samaritan staff before being placed in the 13-bed facility.
By all accounts, the facility has been a success, with little to no disruptions or issues reported, and 20 people who have lived in the facility have gone on to find permanent housing.
DeAngelis told Barre Town officials last month that his organization now wants to take the next logical step and turn the facility into a formal recovery-based emergency shelter. He reported Good Samaritan staff have estimated about 75% of those who have lived in the facility have dealt with substance-use issues.
DeAngelis said the move to a recovery-based shelter would formalize the work his staff is already doing. He said staff would receive training and certification to better serve those who live at the facility.
While board members said last month they were generally supportive of the idea and acknowledged such a facility is needed here, they weren’t sure if this enhancement in services would be in compliance with the memorandum of understanding the town has with Good Samaritan, nor whether this change would require a change in the conditional-use permit issued for the facility. Last month’s meeting with DeAngelis served as an annual review of that memorandum.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, board member Norma Malone, who also serves as a town representative on the working group that oversees the facility, said she’s “chewed on” this proposed enhancement for a bit, and the question she came to was, “Is the primary purpose of this facility changing?” Malone said it’s clear that this facility will still function as a long-term transitional housing program, in keeping with the town’s permit.
She also pointed out part of the memorandum with the town states Good Samaritan must have agreements in place with local service providers, including the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont, which provides services to those dealing with substance-use issues.
“The Turning Point Center is listed first,” she said. “Its sole purpose is a recovery-based service center.”
Malone said the memorandum acknowledges those living in the facility will likely have substance-use issues.
“I think that what they are proposing will actually increase compliance with the existing (memorandum). I don’t see it as a substantive change,” Malone said.
Board member Michael Gilbar asked whether the town still intended to have the Development Review Board take a look at the proposed change to see how it squares with the town’s permit. Town Manager Chris Violette said he was hesitant to send the permit to the DRB before the select board took action because he wasn’t sure what the DRB would be acting on. He said the holder of the permit, Downstreet Housing and Community Development, which owns the building and leases it to Good Samaritan, isn’t asking to amend the permit.
Gilbar, who joined the select board earlier this year and had served on the DRB when the permit for the Good Samaritan facility was issued, suggested giving the DRB a heads up about this enhancement of services as a courtesy, in the interest of transparency and to keep that board in the loop.
Gilbar said he agrees this is a good change and wants to see the enhancement move forward, but he wanted to make sure those on the DRB also are comfortable with the enhancement.
Select board member Justin Bolduc said he, too, supported the enhancement and agreed with Malone that the intent of the facility isn’t changing. But Bolduc said when the focus becomes recovery, at some point the clientele at the facility is going to change.
He said residents live near this facility and there is a school not far away.
“You need to look no further than the infamous pod community in Burlington and see what’s going on there. It’s not the residents (of the pods) … that are the problem; it’s the people that they are trying to get away from that are the problem. That’s what I fear, is the optics of it being a recovery house. Just changing the name alone could be enough to have that undesirable (outcome),” Bolduc said.
In the end, the board opted not to take any action, meaning board members agreed that the proposed enhancement of services at the facility would be in keeping with the current memorandum with the town, and no change in the memorandum or permit is needed.
