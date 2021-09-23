BARRE TOWN — A resident’s effort to allow ATVs on town roads is on hold until the spring, after the town’s Traffic Safety Advisory Committee recommended against such permission.
At the end of August, resident Greg Parker asked the Select Board if he could use his side-by-side ATV on certain town roads. Parker said he wanted to be able to drive his vehicle from his home at the corner of Church Hill Road and Graniteville Road to Williamstown, where some roads are usable for ATVs, instead of having to put the ATV on a trailer and hauling it to Williamstown.
Board members said they were “leery” of such a request because of the precedent it could set. They said if they granted Parker’s request, other ATV users would then come to the board asking for more roads to be opened up for ATVs.
Board chair Paul White, a retired captain with the Vermont State Police, said he would not support ATVs on Barre Town roads because he’s responded to too many ATV crashes that left people seriously hurt. It was his opinion that ATVs have no business on paved highways because they aren’t designed for that kind of travel.
The rest of the board wasn’t as staunchly opposed as White, and asked the traffic committee to take a look into the matter.
Josh Martineau, town engineer and director of public works, wrote in a memo provided to the board the committee had its monthly meeting on Sept. 15. Martineau said there was a lengthy discussion, but the committee ultimately recommended not allowing ATVs on town roads.
“The Town of Barre does not have an ATV trail system within the town limits to support ... ATV use on town roadways, therefore TSAC does not support ATV use on any Barre Town roads. The closest trail to Barre Town is on Tower Road and McCarthy Road in Williamstown. To access the trail in Williamstown a rider would need to ride up Drury Hill Road to the Williamstown line, then a rider would need to ride on Clough Road in Williamstown to access the trail. Clough Road is not part of the trail network,” the engineer wrote.
Martineau said those on the committee also felt a public hearing should be held if the town were to consider ATV access on town roads.
The Select Board took the topic up again at its regular meeting Tuesday with Parker in attendance.
Barre Town doesn’t have an ATV club. Parker said he’s spoken with those at the ATV club in Williamstown and that club has agreed to install and maintain signage on Barre Town roads for ATVs if the town did allow ATV use. But he said he’s planning on tabling the effort until the spring so that he can speak with landowners and find possible alternative routes that use less roadway. He said he wanted to come back to the board with a plan and get feedback.
White said he understood while the town doesn’t have an ATV trail network now, it would have to start somewhere if there were to be one. He again expressed concern about ATV users who aren’t Parker who might cause issues with their riding.
Board member Justin Bolduc said the town’s snowmobile club, the Barre Town Thunder Chickens, has a trail near the area Parker wants to ride for its trail groomer to get to the clubhouse. Bolduc suggested Parker get in touch with the snowmobile club to see whether he could use that trail.
“Because that would severely shorten the distance. It would keep you out of the high-density areas, as well,” he said.
Parker said he had been looking at that trail and would reach out to the club.
Instead of putting forth a motion to deny Parker’s request, board members decided to take no action so that they could potentially revisit the topic in the spring.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.