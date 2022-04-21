WINOOSKI — To celebrate Earth Day, Efficiency Vermont is giving out free energy savings kits, valued at $47.
The kits include 10 LED bulbs, one low-flow shower head, two faucet aerators, and while supplies last either a smart bulb or packers of wildflower seeds.
To get one, visit efficiencyvermont.com/kits
“Climate change is a big problem and can feel overwhelming, but we can begin planting the seeds of change now,” stated Jody Lesko, Efficiency Vermont program director. “We want to help our customers feel empowered by acting locally and taking even the smallest steps to make a positive impact; because those first small steps can lead to bigger steps down the road.”
