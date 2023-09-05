20230906_bta_EfficiencyVT
Peter Walke, Efficiency Vermont’s managing director, speaks Tuesday in Barre’s City Hall Park during the launch of a $36 million flood relief program. The money will help low- and moderate-income Vermonters and businesses replace critical home heating and hot water systems, and essential home appliances, that were damaged or destroyed in the floods.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — The buzz phrase in City Hall Park early Tuesday afternoon — “FEMA first” — is worth remembering for flood-impacted Vermonters interested in tapping $36 million in flood recovery programs just launched by Efficiency Vermont.

Joined by state and local dignitaries in the sun-soaked park across from City Hall, Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont, said those in Barre and beyond who lost heating systems, small and large appliances or any combination of the three during catastrophic flooding in July may now be eligible for rebates and incentives available under one or more of the new programs.

