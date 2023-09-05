BARRE — The buzz phrase in City Hall Park early Tuesday afternoon — “FEMA first” — is worth remembering for flood-impacted Vermonters interested in tapping $36 million in flood recovery programs just launched by Efficiency Vermont.
Joined by state and local dignitaries in the sun-soaked park across from City Hall, Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont, said those in Barre and beyond who lost heating systems, small and large appliances or any combination of the three during catastrophic flooding in July may now be eligible for rebates and incentives available under one or more of the new programs.
There are plenty of caveats, and income eligibility is one of them, but Walke stressed, none are more important than first seeking assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency before a just-extended Oct. 12 deadline.
“I must say ‘FEMA first,’” Walke said at the outset of an hour-long news conference.
“These programs are designed to be additive,” he explained. “They are designed to add more to the resources going into Vermonters’ and Vermont businesses’ pockets.”
Before it was over, Walke would hammer that point home again and again, as he touched on the details of programs that came together quickly and are designed primarily to meet to provide assistance to low- and moderate-income Vermonters who are at various stages in the recovery process.
Walke noted some are already back in their homes after incurring expenses that could be covered in whole or in part by one of the new programs. Others aren’t nearly that far along and are still struggling, he said. The programs are designed to meet people where they are, he said, provided they have sought assistance from FEMA, meet the income eligibility requirements, and purchase or plan to purchase items on Efficiency Vermont’s qualified products list.
In order to be eligible in Washington, Orange and Rutland counties, annual gross income can range from a low of $55,050 for a one-person household to a high of $127,400 for a five-person household.
Qualified products range from Energy Star-rated appliances and hot water tanks to wood pellet stoves, heat pumps and energy-efficient boilers and furnaces. Walke said the new programs could go a long way toward assisting people in communities around the state get “back on their feet.” Communities like Barre, where more than 300 structures — including more than 100 homes — were damaged in flooding that devastated north end neighborhoods, he said.
Barre Mayor Jake Hemmerick predicted the program would be a lifeline for families struggling with energy costs before the flood. “I think this is such a critical investment for the people who have lost their homes and are pulling it together,” he said, noting that while it didn’t feel like it Tuesday, winter is coming, and Barre has more than its share of heating systems that need to be replaced.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro echoed that assessment, reminding visitors not to be fooled by the fact Barre’s downtown is back to “bustling” nearly two months after the flood.
“A mile down the street, people are struggling to recover,” he said, urging residents to register with FEMA and explore the new Efficiency Vermont programs.
By all accounts, those programs were cobbled together quickly with broad, bipartisan support in an effort to help address a problem that hasn’t yet been quantified.
June Tierney, commissioner of the state Department of Public Service, predicted the programs would make a difference in more ways than one.
“It’s real-time help for people who need to understand the choices they’re making today won’t just help them recover from this flood,” she said. “It will also help them, their communities and their state deal with climate change, which is priority number one.”
Rep. Diane Lanpher, D-Vergennes, described the efforts that paved the way for Tuesday’s news conference as an “example of where Vermonters work together.”
Lanpher, who is chair of the House Appropriations Committee and a member of the Vermont Emergency Board, said she was pleased with the end result.
“We matched opportunity with a very good idea,” she said.
Deputy Secretary of State Lauren Hibbert outlined efforts that have been made to make it easier to find the registered home contractors, electricians and plumbers who have been in high demand since the flood.
Walke broke down the $36 million package of new programs that will keep those tradespeople busy, while easing the burden on residents and some businesses in coming months.
According to Walke, $10 million of the package will go to providing direct assistance to low- and moderate-income Vermonters who are replacing flood-damaged appliances and heating systems. There is a $10,000 cap for low-income Vermonters under the program and a $7,500 cap for those who are moderate income.
Walke said another $1 million has been set aside to provide a similar incentive to businesses, though the cap is $4,000 — up to $1,000 per appliance.
The bulk of the money — $25 million — is previously allocated pandemic-related federal funding.
Walke said $20 million will be used to help finance electrical panel upgrades as part of a program designed to make changes necessary to handle the increased electrical load associated with heat pumps and electric vehicles. The remaining $5 million was earmarked to help pay for heat pump conversions.
Money available under those programs don’t count against the caps under the appliance program, or a separate weatherization program, which covers 75% of project costs up to $9,500 for those who are low income and $4,000 for moderate income.
“It can be a pretty significant benefit when all is stacked together,” he said.
