ORANGE — The two towns in the Echo Valley Community School District are parroting their Paine Mountain partners in the Central Vermont Supervisory Union when it comes to town meeting.
Like Williamstown, Orange is ready to revive its Town Meeting Day tradition, while Washington is tearing a page out of Northfield’s playbook and skipping town meeting again this year.
Neither decision alters how voters in the Echo Valley district will consider the $5.4 million budget proposed by the school board this year.
That budget — like municipal matters in Washington — will be decided by Australian ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters in both Orange and Washington.
This year’s school budget calls for spending about $300,000 more than the $5.1 million version voters in Orange and Washington agreed to spend on the pre-K-8 system last March. That’s an increase of 5.9% in a district that still covers the cost of tuition for its high school-age students.
Spending per equalized pupil in Echo Valley would increase 4.82% to $16,621 if the budget is approved as proposed.
The school board is again asking voters to place $25,000 of an audited surplus into the district’s capital improvement fund.
That takes care of school-related business. As far as municipal matters, it depends on where you live.
-- Orange
The Orange Select Board chose to return to its throwback town meeting — one during which all town business, including the election of officers — will happen on the floor of an evening meeting on March 1.
The 6 p.m. session in Town Hall will see voters debate and decide the select board’s two budget requests; a proposal to buy a new town truck; invest in upgrading one of the community’s two paved roads; as well as putting money into Town Hall.
The $397,781 general fund budget the Select Board is proposing this year calls for spending $66,819, or 2%, more than voters approved last March. However, it would require raising $147,723 in property taxes — $56,689, or nearly 28%, less than the current operating budget.
The board also is asking to spend $539,076 to maintain local roads — an increase of $50,537, or about 10%. Financing that budget, which reflects an $80,000 transfer from the highway fund balance, would require raising $342,842 in property taxes — an increase of $33,667, or just under 11%.
The combined requests would require raising nearly $25,000 less in property taxes than this year’s budgets.
The board is hoping voters agree to invest $128,885 in a new town truck, and it is asking whether voters want to spend $85,000 repaving Tucker Road.
Voters will consider a separate request to invest $40,000 in improvements to Town Hall and several smaller funding requests.
Candidates for local office will be nominated and elected from the floor of the meeting, which will start an hour before the polls for the school district election close at 7 p.m. Polls will open at Town Hall at 7 a.m. for those who choose to drop off school ballots mailed to them.
-- Washington
The Washington Select Board opted to extend its town meeting timeout and piggyback with Echo Valley in sending municipal and school ballots to all active registered voters this year.
Voters will be asked to approve an $801,813 municipal budget request that would require raising $568,743 in property taxes. Both of those figures compare favorably to the ones that were handily approved last March. The current budget calls for spending $932,124 — $130,311, or about 14%, more than this year’s proposal and the accompanying tax effort — $702,106 — is $133,363, or about 19%, higher than the board’s latest request.
The rest of the money items, including $83,872 for the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and $59,182 for the Calef Memorial Library, are essentially level funded.
There are a couple of contested races in Washington this year. Both involve Carol Davis, town clerk and treasurer since 1983 and delinquent tax collector for many years.
Ellen Blanchard is hoping to unseat Davis as the town’s clerk and treasurer, and is also running for delinquent tax collector in a repeat of a race she lost in lopsided fashion just last year. Davis defeated Blanchard, 229-94, to retain her role as delinquent tax collector last March.
Though ballots will be mailed out to all voters this week, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s Office on March 1.
