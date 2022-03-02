ORANGE – Voters in the two-town Echo Valley Community School District collectively approved a $5.4 million budget on Tuesday, though the vote was much closer in Orange than it was in Washington.
Orange voters supported the school spending plan by the narrowest of margins, 82-81, while it passed comfortably in Washington, 214-114.
Those results are interesting, but it’s the combined result that matters. The budget passed, 296-195, providing funding for a pre-K-8 school district that continues to offer school choice to high school-aged students.
Voters also approved the School Board’s request to place $25,000 in surplus money in the district’s capital improvement fund. That measure enjoyed more than two-to-one support in both communities and passed by a combined vote of 340-146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.