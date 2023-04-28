MONTPELIER — It’s a year behind schedule and isn’t expected to be finished until late 2025, but work on the first phase of a multimillion dollar project city officials say will make East State Street look — and occasionally smell — better is slated to start this summer.
The price tag for the still-evolving project, which was the subject of a $7.2 million bond voters approved more than a year ago, is still a moving target. Depending on decisions that haven’t yet been made, estimates suggest it could cost more than $10 million.
The good news is that since voters approved the bond, the city has secured additional funding that would cover most — if not all — of that extra expense.
The bad news is that those estimates are estimates. No bids for any of the work on a transformative project that started out as a routine utility upgrade have been solicited.
City councilors were told this week that will change.
Public Works Director Kurt Motyka said the well-defined first phase of the project will be put out to bid next month, construction should start this summer and be complete late this year.
When the work is done, residents won’t see the difference, but those familiar with an odor problem at the lower end of East State Street should be able to smell it — or not, if all goes well.
Though the city separated the stormwater system and sewer systems on upper East State Street decades ago, the lower leg is connected and during heavy rains has been known to overflow.
The latest combined sewer overflow project, will resolve that problem — creating a separate line that will carry it under the busy intersection of State and Main streets to a new stormwater outfall that will be constructed at the Rialto Bridge on State Street.
In order to limit disruption in the vicinity of Montpelier’s busiest intersections, the new stormwater pipe will be installed 12 feet below the street surface using a trench-less technology.
Motyka said the depth of the drilled line will avoid the maze of existing subsurface utilities in and around the intersection.
The estimated cost of the CSO upgrade is $1.2 million. Motyka said the state has awarded the city $1.2 million in funding it received under the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for that portion of the project.
Motyka said work on phase one, which blossomed into a broader project, should be wrapping up even as the city is putting the finishing touches on the design for the more ambitious, expensive and disruptive second phase.
There are some decisions to make, but every version of the project upper-end estimates suggest it could cost up to $8.4 million would transform East State Street from the intersection at Main Street all the way up to College Street.
All contemplate replacing the water, sewer and stormwater lines that run beneath the street — work that will require full excavation and reconstruction of the street from one end to the other.
Motyka had questions for a council. According to estimates, putting the street back “as is” after replacing the subsurface utilities could cost as much $7.2 million — the amount voters approved for both phases more than a year ago.
However, Motyka said the city has some flexibility given the $1.2 million in ARPA money available for the CSO work this year, and the discretion to use some of $3.5 million in grant funds the city obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA money, he said, was awarded for upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility as well as the East State Street project.
According to estimates, the cost of the project’s second phase would balloon to $8.4 million if plans to construct continuous sidewalks — some of which would necessitate the installation of retaining walls — on both sides of the street. The cost would jump to $8.9 million by adding in an uphill bike lane recommended by other city committees.
Sidewalks on East State Street are an issue. The one on the north side of the street runs from the Main Street intersection, past Hubbard Street, but ends well before Bingham Street. That gap extends all the way up to College Street. The sidewalk on the south side of the street runs from Main to Hubbard streets and includes a somewhat shorter gap that ends at roughly the same point the one on the opposite side of the street begins.
For pedestrians walking up or down the street, that can mean crossing the road multiple times in order to stay on a sidewalk.
Councilors agreed having an uninterrupted bike lane and sidewalk on the south side of the street would be a big improvement, but didn’t rule out the upgrades proposed for the north side.
Some councilors expressed concern the stability of the muddy clay slope on the north side of the road could drive bids higher, while others expressed an interest in trimming the overall project cost.
