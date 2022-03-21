BARRE — An East Montpelier woman is accused of taking hundreds of dollars from a credit union using bad checks.
Elizabeth Prentice, 33, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of false pretenses and misdemeanor counts of false pretenses and passing a bad check. If convicted, Prentice faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Trooper Jonathan Prack, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 21 an incident of fraud was reported at North Country Federal Credit Union in East Montpelier. Prack said he spoke to an employee at the credit union who reported concerns about Prentice, a member of the credit union.
The trooper said the employee reported Prentice's account was overdrawn by about $2,000.
The employee told police Prentice was depositing checks that she had written to herself so it appeared there was money in the account and then withdrawing funds, according to court records. Prack said the employee reported Prentice was depositing the bad checks using the credit union's ATM.
The employee told police Prentice would write the checks for the amount she owed the bank so that she would be allowed to withdraw funds and the credit union has a pay service where it allows its members to go into the negative, according to court records.
Prack said the employee reported the checks Prentice deposited would later bounce.
The trooper said the employee reported there was video footage of Prentice doing this on Dec. 13. Prack said records from the credit union showed Prentice depositing checks multiple times and withdrawing funds that day. He said Prentice had written checks claiming to deposit more than $5,500 and withdrawing $450.
On Dec. 29, Prack said the credit union employee reported Prentice had twice tried to cash a check from someone for $300. The employee told Prentice no checks could be cashed there until her account was positive, according to court records.
Prack said the employee reported Prentice returned and again tried to cash the check, which was now signed over to someone else. The trooper said the credit union contacted the person who owned the check and they reported they had not written the check to Prentice and she had taken it from them.
Prack said the credit union held onto the check.
The trooper said he contacted the owner of the check who confirmed Prentice had stolen it and written it out to herself.
Prack said he spoke with Prentice on Jan. 5 and she claimed someone else had stolen her checkbook and bank card and they were responsible for taking the funds.
The trooper said Prentice admitted to overdrawing her account. Prack said she also admitted she was in a vehicle at the credit union when the person she claimed stole her bank card used the ATM to take the funds. She told Prack the person had asked to see a check from Prentice's account and before she knew it the person was withdrawing funds from the account.
Prack said Prentice reported the person who took the funds withdrew about $400 and some of it went to Prentice.
The trooper said Prentice admitted to trying to cash the stolen $300 check at the credit union after initially saying someone else had done it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.