EAST MONTPELIER — A fresh but fraudulent attempt to access the town’s bank account has accelerated the planned transition from the financial institution that has successfully flagged every questionable transaction that has been attempted throughout the past several months to the one that just processed a $4.3 million deposit.
Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said that deposit, which was approved by the select board at its meeting Monday night, represents the “vast majority” of money that had been in the town’s account at M&T Bank.
That changed on Tuesday when Treasurer Michele Pallas delivered the board-approved seven-figure check to Northfield Savings Bank.
The banking transition — from M&T to Northfield Savings — already had been in the works before Jenkins and Pallas were alerted on Monday there had been a failed attempt to access the town’s account using M&T’s phone response system.
Caught by M&T’s “fraud team,” Jenkins said the call was a new twist in what has been a chronic problem.
It is one that has featured bizarrely persistent and always unsuccessful attempts to fraudulently obtain money from the town’s account. Until Monday those attempts involved checks submitted for payment that didn’t match any that had actually been written by the town.
Jenkins said those checks have routinely been flagged by “positive pay,” an automated cash-management service banks use to deter check fraud. It’s one that notifies the account holder of a discrepancy involving a check before making payment.
“We have been receiving those (notices) on a daily basis since September,” she said. “On average, it’s a few a day.”
Jenkins said one day roughly 75 fraudulent checks were flagged, and payment was declined on all of them.
“We have not lost a penny in this process, however, it’s been very frustrating and time-consuming,” she said, describing the latest attempt as a “higher level” version of the countless check-related ones that preceded it.
Jenkins said the decision to accelerate a transition that had been put on hold earlier this year was not a reflection on M&T Bank.
“None of us think this has anything to do with M&T,” she said. “M&T’s systems have worked, which is why we’ve experienced no loss of funds.”
With most of the town’s money transferred to Northfield Savings, Pallas will complete the process of establishing new accounts there before closing the account and M&T.
