EAST MONTPELIER — Things are getting kind of crowded in the municipal building, where there could be another new addition before the first in a series of planned retirements later this month.
The face of town government is changing, and while the most important pieces of that makeover are in place, the select board agreed to add a third following a closed-door session Monday night.
The latest hire is still subject to negotiation, but would, for the first time in a long time, create an independent zoning administrator instead of one — Bruce Johnson — who for the past decade juggled those duties while at the same time serving as town administrator and delinquent tax collector.
Johnson, who will retire at the end of the month, recently took a step back — turning a significant portion of his multifaceted job over to recently hired Town Administrator Gina Jenkins.
Johnson and Jenkins have been sharing an office for more than a month while she has settled in and he has aided in the transition while focusing primarily on his role as zoning administrator.
The select board has decided not to add those duties to the Jenkins’ plate when Johnson retires in two weeks and have instead agreed to create the new part-time position they authorized her and board member Jon Jewett to offer to Tyson Brown when they emerged from executive session Tuesday night.
Brown, who lives in East Montpelier, was among the applicants for the recently advertised zoning administrator’s position. Assuming Brown accepts the position, Johnson’s successor as zoning administrator will come on board just as he is retiring.
The select board never actually advertised the town administrator’s position, largely because their previously launched search for a new town treasurer produced two promising candidates. Though her background is in finance and accounting, one of them — Jenkins — had a skill set that prompted the board to offer her the town administrator’s job instead.
Jenkins, who moved to East Montpelier a year ago, came on board in late April and has been mentored by Johnson for more than a month.
The other finalist for the town treasurer’s position that Don Welch has held since 2012 was offered and accepted that full-time job. Michelle Pallas started work in early May and last week was formally appointed town treasurer as part of what is an ongoing transition. Pallas, who lives in Braintree, previously worked as a staff accountant for the town of Randolph.
Welch was elected town treasurer in 2012 and remained in that part-time position when it became an appointed office three years later.
Though Welch announced his retirement plans before Johnson did and Pallas now has his title, he will remain on the job until August. Between now and then, the tax rate will be set and tax bills will be mailed and municipal bank accounts will be modified to reflect the change in treasurers.
With Jenkins and Pallas already in place and the board hoping Brown agrees to join them, the focus can shift to finding a replacement for municipal assistant Denise Sparrow.
Like Welch, Sparrow plans to retire in August, and Jenkins said the search for her replacement hasn’t started. She said that is due, in part, to Johnson’s month-end retirement and the need to find someone to take over as zoning administrator. Brown’s hiring would check that box.
Under the town’s charter, the positions of town administrator, zoning administrator and town treasurer are annually appointed by the select board.
Until the recent flurry of appointments, Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre was the newest member of the town’s administrative team. Come September, Laquerre who was appointed clerk in 2017, will be the most seasoned and the town offices won’t be quite as crowded.
