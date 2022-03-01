EAST MONTPELIER – A tame Town Meeting Day produced no surprises in East Montpelier where a $2 million budget request and a proposal to help purchase a new fire truck were on a long list of lopsided “yes” votes.
“Everything passed,” said Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre, who pivoted from tabulating Town Meeting Day results to working overseeing the counting of ballots for the Washington Central Unified Union School District Tuesday night.
According to Laquerre, voters approved the Select Board’s $2 million budget request, 716-71, and agreed to free up $133,333 from the town’s capital reserve fund to cover the East Montpelier’s share of a new fire truck that will be purchased by the local volunteer fire department. That article passed, 695-100.
So did everything else, including East Montpelier’s $47,764 share of Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The library’s request was approved, 608-189.
Among those elected in uncontested races this year were Select Board members Carl Etnier and Jon Jewett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.