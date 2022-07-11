BARRE — An East Montpelier man who pleaded guilty to multiple crimes last month, including trafficking fentanyl, is again accused of trafficking the drug.
Warren Gill III, 38, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and selling fentanyl. If convicted, Gill faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex on $10,000 bail.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on July 2 a report was made stating two people appeared to be intoxicated in a vehicle at the Dollar General on Business Center Road in Williamstown. Pennoyer said police located the vehicle and the two people were identified as Fernand Rouleau, 46, and Justice Donald, 22. He said police found a substance that appeared to be heroin in a baggie in the vehicle and a white rock-like substance in Donald's pocket that appeared to be crack cocaine.
The trooper said Donald told police she and Rouleau had obtained heroin from Gill. She told investigators Gill had been selling drugs out of his home and he may have been keeping his drugs in a shed on the property, according to court records.
Rouleau was cited for possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license as a result of the incident. Donald was cited for possession of cocaine and violating conditions of release. Both are scheduled to appear in Orange County criminal court on Aug. 31 to answer the charges.
Pennoyer said police then executed a search warrant on Gill's property in East Montpelier on July 8. He said Gill and a woman were located inside Gill's shed.
On Gill, Pennoyer said investigators found a bag weighing 30.3 grams containing what appeared to be crack cocaine and 40 wax paper baggies that appeared to contain heroin. The trooper said police found more heroin and cocaine in the shed and a pill bottle in the home that appeared to contain 37 pills of Ritalin.
Pennoyer said multiple vehicles drove up to the property and immediately turned around after seeing the police presence at Gill's home.
He said the cocaine field tested positive and weighed a total of 37.9 grams. He said the white powder found at the scene which appeared to be heroin tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 984 milligrams.
Gill pleaded guilty on June 20 to multiple crimes, including a felony count of trafficking fentanyl, a felony count of possession of cocaine and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8. The state will argue for a sentence of 18 months to seven years to serve for Gill while his attorney, Colin Seaman, will argue for a lesser sentence.
For the fentanyl trafficking conviction, police said in October Gill was found in a vehicle with 130 baggies of fentanyl, as well as other drugs and guns. According to court records, a family member of Gill's had called police to report she found the guns and drugs at Gill's home. Police said they waited for Gill to leave the home and then pulled over the vehicle he was in where they found the drugs as well as two shotguns, a rifle and a handgun in the seat where Gill was sitting.
Gill is not allowed to possess a gun because police said he has a prior domestic assault conviction.
For the cocaine possession conviction, again in October police said Gill was driving a green Ford Ranger in Barre when he was pulled over because of a loud exhaust and an unreadable temporary license plate. Police said Gill was known by investigators to be a drug user and admitted there were drugs in the truck. A K-9 unit also indicated there were drugs in the truck, according to court records. Police said they then found 22.25 grams of suspected crack cocaine in Gill's jacket pocket, which field tested positive for cocaine.
