BARRE — An East Montpelier man previously convicted for sexually assaulting a minor has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for more sexual contact with children.
Randall J. Lavin, 55, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. Lavin was placed on probation and will remain on probation until a judge says otherwise. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December.
The state argued for a prison sentence of 5 years, while his attorney, Andrew M. Pappone, argued for a lesser sentence.
Detective James Pontbriand, of the Barre City Police, said in his affidavit that in July 2019 he met with a woman who reported inappropriate sexual contact Lavin had with the child of a family friend. Pontbriand said the woman was concerned because her 16-year-old son was in contact often with Lavin.
The woman told Pontbriand her son admitted to her that Lavin had touched him when he was 12 years old. She said her son told her it happened when he was staying at Lavin’s home.
Pontbriand said he looked into the incident with the family friend that sparked the woman’s concern, and discovered a family from North Carolina was visiting Lavin when he groped a 13-year-old boy over the boy’s clothes during the visit.
Pontbriand said the 16-year-old victim reported in August 2019 that he was staying at Lavin’s home one night and was asleep when Lavin came into the room and groped him under his clothes for a few moments. He said it happened again a few weeks later.
The victim told Pontbriand he didn’t tell anyone what happened until he heard about the victim from North Carolina.
Pontbriand said the second victim was interviewed in North Carolina in September 2019. He told investigators Lavin sexually abused him twice while the victim was visiting Vermont that June. Pontbriand said the second victim didn’t say anything about the abuse until Lavin came to North Carolina to see family and he was supposed to sleep on an air mattress with the victim.
Court records show Lavin was convicted of sexual assault on a minor in 1989. He was sentenced to three to 10 years, all suspended except for 30 days to serve.
Prior to handing down the sentence Wednesday, Judge Mary L. Morrissey said Lavin’s conduct was “highly egregious.”
“He offended against two different children with whom he had a trusting relationship ... not only the children but with their families,” Morrissey said.
The judge said the two families were not aware of Lavin’s prior criminal history.
She said Lavin is a self-admitted pedophile who is attracted to boys ranging in age from 10 to 15 years old. Morrissey said Lavin had been engaged in treatment until 2014 when his treatment provider retired. She said Lavin started abusing one of the victims in 2016.
“As his support systems diminished, he allowed himself to engage in risky association with two families and eventually reoffended,” the judge said.
Morrissey said without treatment and appropriate supervision, “the community is clearly at risk of future harm” by Lavin.
