BARRE — An East Montpelier man has been given a deferred sentence in a case where police say he tried to break into an ATM in Berlin.
Luis Martinez, 44, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and driving with a suspended license. Martinez was given a one-year deferred sentence and placed on probation for the unlawful mischief conviction. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction could be removed from his record. The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of attempted grand larceny, per the plea agreement.
Martinez also was sentenced to three to 12 days of work crew for driving with a suspended license.
According to court records for the unlawful mischief conviction, police received a report in May stating an ATM had been vandalized at Northfield Savings Bank on Paine Turnpike North. Police said a bank employee reported someone had tampered with the machine's card reader which rendered it inoperable.
Surveillance footage from the machine showed a male, later identified as Martinez, trying to break into the ATM through the card reader using a knife to pry the machine open.
Police then put out a news release seeking information about the incident and Martinez contacted them asking why his picture was posted on the police department's Facebook page, according to court records. Police said the ATM was out of service for four days after Martinez tried to break into it.
For the driving conviction, police said Martinez was pulled over in Berlin in November because he was driving a vehicle with no front license plate. A records check showed Martinez's license to drive was criminally suspended, according to court records.
