BARRE — An East Montpelier man has been given a deferred sentence in a case where police say he tried to break into an ATM in Berlin.

Luis Martinez, 44, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and driving with a suspended license. Martinez was given a one-year deferred sentence and placed on probation for the unlawful mischief conviction. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction could be removed from his record. The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of attempted grand larceny, per the plea agreement.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.