BARRE — An East Montpelier man accused of sexually abusing children has picked up more charges alleging he sexually abused another child.

Chad Hurlburt, 42, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13, two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct and a felony count of attempted luring of a child younger than 16.

