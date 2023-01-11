BARRE — An East Montpelier man accused of sexually abusing children has picked up more charges alleging he sexually abused another child.
Chad Hurlburt, 42, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13, two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct and a felony count of attempted luring of a child younger than 16.
If convicted, the sexual assault charges Hurlburt faces carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.
He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing scheduled for Jan. 20 and is housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, Vermont State Police received a report in April from the Department for Children and Families stating a girl had reported Hurlburt had sexually assaulted her when she and a family member lived with him. Police said the victim reported the assaults started when she was 10 years old and continued until she was 12.
The victim reported Hurlburt would make her watch him have sex with the victim’s family member, according to court records. Police said the victim reported at one point Hurlburt told her she would have sex with him or he would kill her pet rabbit and take away her cellphone.
Police said the family member reported Hurlburt had been molesting the victim and sexually assaulted the child on one occasion.
Hurlburt denied having sexual contact with the child, according to court records.
One of the sexual assault charges and one of the lewd and lascivious conduct with a child charges Hurlburt pleaded not guilty to Wednesday stem from alleged incidents with this girl.
Police said they also learned about another incident involving a child Hurlburt had part-time custody of who was younger than 10 years.
Hurlburt pleaded not guilty in late November to felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child, accessory to aggravated sexual assault on a child, attempted luring of a child younger than 16, lewd and lascivious conduct, aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child and two felony counts of accessory to sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
According to court records, Hurlburt was in a relationship with a woman who has an IQ of 72, classifying her as developmentally delayed, and Hurlburt would allow the child to have sex with the woman. Police said they spoke to the woman who reported she didn’t want to have sex with children but did so because she loved Hurlburt. Police said the child reported Hurlburt would allow him to have sex with the woman.
Hurlburt told investigators he repeatedly told the woman not to touch the child, according to court records.
For the rest of the charges to which Hurlburt pleaded not guilty Wednesday, police said in November they received another report from the Department for Children and Families. This report stated the child who had sex with Hurlburt’s girlfriend was also forced by Hurlburt to have sex with another child, a girl who was 11 or 12 years old at the time, according to court records, who was the child of another woman Hurlburt was dating.
Police said this girl reported Hurlburt had molested her multiple times and sexually assaulted her once. The victim was interviewed in December and reported Hurlburt had attempted to get her to have sex with the male child while Hurlburt watched, according to court records. The victim told police the two children didn’t actually have sex, but made it look like they had for Hurlburt. Police said the victim reported Hurlburt threatened to break up with the victim’s mother if the victim didn’t have sex with him and the male child.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
