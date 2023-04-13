BARRE — Police say an East Montpelier man possessed child sex abuse materials.
Harold F. Breer, 66, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of child sex abuse materials. If convicted, Breer faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Jesse Sawyer, of the state Attorney General’s office, said in his affidavit the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating Snapchat had reported potential child sex abuse materials connected to an account on that platform. Sawyer said the material that was reported was an image of a female child, who appeared under the age of 10, apparently performing a sex act on an adult female.
The detective said a summons from law enforcement to Comcast and Verizon showed the IP address and phone number connected to the Snapchat account belonged to Breer. He said the Snapchat account also was connected to a Yahoo email account. He said the recovery email linked to that Yahoo account was a Google email account that included Breer’s name.
Sawyer said he reviewed the records from the Yahoo account and saw it appeared Breer had been communicating with someone who was a 10-year-old girl. The detective said it appeared Breer was trying to “groom” this girl by asking her about dating and if she flirts with older men.
The detective said Breer’s Yahoo email account also contained multiple nude images of Breer, nude images of women, as well as multiple images of clothed female children.
Sawyer said a records check showed Breer was convicted on a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct in 1990.
He said a search warrant was executed on Breer’s home on April 7. He said Breer was home at the time.
The detective said Breer denied ever using Snapchat. He said Breer was shown the image of reported child sex abuse material pulled from the Snapchat account, and Breer reported he’d never seen it before. He said Breer denied being involved with or engaging with child sex abuse materials. Sawyer said Breer admitted he uses the email accounts at Yahoo and Google connected to the Snapchat account.
Sawyer said Breer denied having any sexual interest in children. And he said Breer reported he was the only person who used his electronic devices that connect to the internet.
He said Breer’s cellphone was seized as part of the investigation, and on it law enforcement found suspected child sex abuse materials.
Sawyer said Breer was interviewed again after this discovery. He said Breer reported he wasn’t surprised investigators found such materials on his phone, but did not provide a reason for possessing them.
He said Breer reported he obtained an image from a website, but also reported people send him such images in internet chats.
On Breer’s phone, Sawyer said investigators found a video of a female child, who appears under the age of 14, performing a sex act on an adult male. He said investigators also found an image of a nude male child, who appears under the age of 14, and another video showing a female child, who appears under the age of 14, being sexually assaulted by an adult male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.