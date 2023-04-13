BARRE — Police say an East Montpelier man possessed child sex abuse materials.

Harold F. Breer, 66, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of child sex abuse materials. If convicted, Breer faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison. He was released on conditions.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

