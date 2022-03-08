EAST MONTPELIER — A divided Select Board just dropped a local mask mandate that was set to expire on St. Patrick’s Day and agreed it is time to start meeting in person again.
Monday night’s 3-2 decision, which immediately ended a local masking requirement in place since early December, had some folks breathing easier at places like Dudley’s Store on Tuesday.
Based on the board’s vote, masks are now optional attire for employees and patrons at establishments, like Dudley’s, unless those businesses choose to continue requiring them on their own.
Some might, but Dudley’s owner Angela Biron was among those who urged the board to abandon a requirement she once supported, strictly enforced and believed served its purpose.
“I think it’s time to end it and make it a personal choice,” Biron said of the local mask mandate the board extended three times — twice in January and once in February.
With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 seemingly dropping by the day and hospitalizations down sharply from where they were just last month, Biron said the mandate had turned from a help to a “hardship” for her employees and her business. Customers, she said, are less tolerant of the requirement and some now turn around as soon as they see the sign in the door.
“It’s (the mandate) something that a lot of people don’t like,” she said, urging the board either to end or not extend the requirement.
That was the unanimous view of residents, like Kim Watson, who addressed the board Monday night.
“I would like to see the mask mandate dropped,” Watson said, citing statistics that suggest the pandemic is fading.
While Watson said she would have no problem with businesses posting signs encouraging those who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks, she said the numbers — from case counts to hospitalizations and deaths don’t justify the local mandate.
Resident Scott Hess shared Watson’s view.
“Things should be relaxed,” he said. “The business owners need a break.”
Unlike others who spoke, Hess urged the board to take immediate action and not be content to run out the clock.
“I would suggest it change tonight,” he said.
Those comments set the stage for a board discussion that focused on when, not whether, to end the mandate.
Absent board action, the last 30-day extension would have expired next Thursday and while none of the board’s members said they were interested in extending the mandate a fourth time, two — Carl Etnier and Judith Dillon — indicated they favored letting it lapse on its own.
“I would prefer to let the current mandate die a natural death,” Etnier said, expressing a sentiment echoed by Dillon.
Etnier said it was clear from the correspondence he’d reviewed that support for lifting the mandate, either immediately or next week, was significant, event though some favored another 30-day extension.
Seth Gardner, who was re-elected chair of the board at the outset of Monday’s meeting, said he hasn’t met many of the latter.
Gardner said the people who have reached out to him, as well as those he has run into, overwhelmingly support ending a mandate that some businesses have taken more seriously than others and at least one — East Montpelier Home Center — have flat-out ignored.
“I’d like to end it,” Gardner said, expressing a sentiment that was quickly shared by board members Jon Jewett and Willis.
Both Jewett and Willis said they saw no need to wait until next week for a mandate they argued had outlived its usefulness to lapse on its own.
“I would end it tonight,” Willis said.
“I would too,” Jewett said.
With Gardner that made three — a decisive number on the five-member board that voted, 3-2, to lift immediately lift the four-month-old mandate.
Barring additional action, masking will still be required for those who enter the town offices. That requirement has been in place for two years and wasn’t warned for action.
How the board holds its meetings was on the agenda, and members, who met virtually Monday night, agreed they are ready to follow the lead of the Planning Commission and return to in-person meetings they abandoned earlier this year due to a record-setting surge in COVID-19 cases that has now subsided.
The board will resume meeting at the town offices and visitors will be able to attend in person or participate by Zoom. Masks for in-person participants will be required until further notice.
