EAST MONTPELIER — Plans could change, but East Montpelier is poised to revive its traditional town meeting, though voters won’t be asked to approve a “declaration of inclusion” in March because their select board just did.
Board members briefly flirted with the idea of using the declaration as a draw to what would be East Montpelier’s first moderated town meeting since 2020, but were discouraged from doing so Monday night by two of the three Vermonters responsible for crafting it.
Remote participants at Monday night’s meeting, Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield urged the board not to defer what in their view was a simple decision.
It’s one board members were told 82 other communities, including Plainfield earlier this month, have made and only two have done so by seeking voter-approval.
Voters in both — Clarendon and more recently Plymouth — passed the declaration by wide margins, but Wakefield said that isn’t what he, Harnish and fellow Rutland County resident Norm Cohen have recommended as part of an initiative that started after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020.
“We’ve discouraged towns taking this (declaration of inclusion) to the voters,” Wakefield said, acknowledging the importance of a broader community conversation.
Wakefield pitched the adoption of the brief statement as an opportunity for the board to do what it was elected to do.
“It’s our strong feeling that (members of) the select board, as leaders in the community, looking out for the image of the town, what the town stands for, economic development, economic growth, prosperity etc. should (make this decision),” he said moments after Harnish briefed the board on the initiative.
“This is just a grass-roots effort to encourage Vermont and all its cities and towns to publicly be more inclusive, more respectful, (and) more welcoming to people from all over the world who might want to be here,” Harnish said, noting that, even if you put the “moral” aspect of the simple declarative statement aside, there is an economic argument for supporting it in a state that has more jobs than working-age people.
“Vermont is basically stagnant in population growth and at the same time the population is getting older,” Harnish said. “This is not a good recipe for economic vitality for the state.”
That is why East Montpelier resident Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has been backing the initiative for more than a year.
“We need a few more people here,” she told the board. “Not tons and tons more people, but we need a few more people here.”
From Bishop’s perspective, a “you’re welcome” message can’t hurt when it comes to promoting diversity in the Green Mountain State.
“We’ve got to show the world that Vermont is that welcoming place,” she said, describing adoption of a declaration that “condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age or disability,” as the “start of the conversation.”
“This is just the beginning,” she said.
The only question for the board was how to take what all seemed to agree was a solid first step.
With the anticipated pivot back to a traditional town meeting, Chair Seth Gardner wondered whether scheduling a floor vote in March might help put people in the seats.
East Montpelier resident Paul Erlbaum said that was his preference when he logged on from home.
“I came to the meeting convinced that it would be best if the question went to … town meeting,” said Erlbaum, who indicated he was open to the alternative after listening to Wakefield.
“It would be lovely one way or another for this to town to consider and hopefully adopt this resolution,” he said, suggesting “sexual orientation” be added to the language in the declaration.
Harnish and Wakefield said other towns have tinkered with the template and said the proposed change didn’t alter the thrust of the declaration and board members indicated they were comfortable adding it.
Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said she’d incorporate the change and bring back a clean copy for the board’s consideration at its next meeting.
Gardner told Jenkins she needn’t bother.
“What we’re hearing is the select board should move ahead and adopt it,” he said of the declaration. “That’s what I’m hearing, (and) I’m good with that.”
Absent any contention about the only proposed change Gardner said the board could approve the declaration and move on. It did — unanimously.
Though the declaration of inclusion won’t be the topic of conversation at town meeting, unless something changes, the board’s budget will be. Due to the pandemic the past two local elections have been conducted by Australian ballot and board members agreed a return to a moderated meeting appears more likely than not.
Amid anecdotal reports some delinquent taxes are running higher than usual, Gardner said the board should look to limit the property tax increase associated with its budget request during deliberations that haven’t yet started.
“Unfortunately, a lot of residents are struggling,” he said.
