EAST MONTPELIER — Plans could change, but East Montpelier is poised to revive its traditional town meeting, though voters won’t be asked to approve a “declaration of inclusion” in March because their select board just did.

Board members briefly flirted with the idea of using the declaration as a draw to what would be East Montpelier’s first moderated town meeting since 2020, but were discouraged from doing so Monday night by two of the three Vermonters responsible for crafting it.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

