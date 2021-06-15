EAST MONTPELIER — The Select Board isn’t yet ready to allow unfettered access to the municipal office building and won’t resume in-person meetings until at least August members agreed during an emergency Tuesday meeting.
Barely 24 hours after Gov. Phil Scott signaled Monday he would let Vermont’s state of emergency lapse at midnight on Tuesday, the board held a hastily arranged remote meeting to amend their pandemic-related operating procedures for the third time in as many weeks.
The first amendment to a local order that has been in place since the start of the pandemic was unanimously approved by the board on May 24, and had an unusually short shelf life.
At the time, board members agreed to “… open the town office to the public and remove the prohibition on in-person, indoor meetings as of June 15, or 10 days after the governor moves to Step 4 of the Vermont Forward Plan, whichever comes later.”
That plan provoked an uneasy response from some who work in the town offices and was amended last week to reflect a phased return to normal operating procedures.
Most of the provisions of the revised order approved last week — one that signals the town office building will be open with limited access to the public until further notice remain intact.
The amendment approved by the board Tuesday still contemplates office staff working normal schedules, but providing services to the public by email, telephone and, “on a limited access basis, in person.” That includes restricting access to land records to one person at a time.
The front door of the office building will be unlocked during normal business hours, but most patrons won’t make it past the vestibule where a temporary counter has been established to restrict access to the offices.
None of that changed and neither did the board’s order that the road crew will continue to provide services while limiting access to the public.
What spurred Tuesday’s meeting is the need to react to the fact that as of today, Vermont’s Open Meeting Law is back in full force, which means, among other things, that if the board chooses to continue to meet remotely it must provide a staffed physical location for members of the public to attend and participate in the meeting.
The likeliest venue is the town office building, which members agreed last week “will remain off-limits” for meetings of local boards, committees and commissions — theirs included — as well as other public events.
Following a sometimes dizzying discussion during which board members read the same proposed provision differently, they settled on language all agreed satisfied the spirit and the letter of the open meeting law. It’s one that might require opening the door to the town offices to serve as a physical location for meetings that will otherwise be conducted remotely. That list includes the board’s meetings on June 21 and July 12.
The town offices could also be used to satisfy the requirement of having a physical location for people to attend remote meetings of other town boards and committees now that the state of emergency has been lifted as part of what Town Administrator Bruce Johnson described as a transition plan.
“It’s intended to be a bridge between whatever is happening today and later in the summer,” he said.
Last week, the board lifted a prohibition on in-person meetings at other indoor locations. That hasn’t changed, and outdoor meetings can be held without any limitations, but must be appropriately warned.
