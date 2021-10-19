EAST MONTPELIER — The Select Board just put the town’s tiny workforce on the clock when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19, while sweetening the pot for those who are able to opt out of the municipal health insurance plan.
It isn’t yet clear how many employees on East Montpelier’s payroll aren’t already fully vaccinated, but those that aren’t will either have to be by Nov. 1, or submit to weekly testing, according to a policy that was unanimously adopted by board members at their Monday night meeting.
At a minimum, Town Administrator Bruce Johnson said the policy will cover 12 employees. That includes Johnson and four others who work at the town offices, the town’s four-member road crew and its three-member cemetery crew.
What wasn’t clear Monday night is whether the new rules would extend to a handful of non-elected positions — like the animal control officer — that receive compensation in the form of stipends.
Johnson was still waiting for clarification on that question Tuesday afternoon. However, he said it was clear “elected officials” — like local listers who are a regular presence in the town offices — aren’t covered by the policy.
The newly approved mandate represents a small-town version of the one President Joe Biden proposed for large employers last month. Weeks later, rules regarding implementation haven’t been released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the East Montpelier board ultimately agreed there was no point in waiting for them.
Though he voted with the majority, Select Board member Carl Etnier asked the board to consider what it was about to do.
“A month ago we were really uncomfortable doing this because we were going first,” Etnier said.
“Why would we be more comfortable doing it now?”
The question provoked a flurry of responses.
“We’re still in this bloody thing,” Select Board member Judith Dillon said of the pandemic.
“It’s really scary,” she added.
“People are dying left and right,” Selectman Jon Jewett agreed.
Board Chair Seth Gardner was somewhat less hyperbolic.
“I think we’re all feeling the pressure of the continued pandemic,” he said.
Though Gardner said he favored twice weekly testing for employees who choose not to get vaccinated, he settled for language that requires them “… to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result every seven days.”
Testing, the policy states, must either occur “outside of work hours,” or during pre-approved vacation leave time. Those who resist vaccination will also be required to wear cloth face coverings while on the job.
The board approved the policy after consulting with Road Foreman Guthrie Perry.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t close it off to a ‘termination situation,’” said Perry, who attended the meeting remotely. “That’s my biggest concern.”
Perry said the weekly testing option was a suitable accommodation and one that could reasonably be enforced.
Any employees who aren’t currently vaccinated won’t have time to complete that process before the Nov. 1 deadline.
In order to be considered “fully vaccinated,” 14 days must have passed since completing the vaccine protocol. On Nov. 1 employees will have to attest to being fully vaccinated, or opt for the testing protocol — either temporarily, or permanently.
The policy doesn’t require booster shots, though board members didn’t rule out adding language to that effect in the future.
While board members want town employees vaccinated for health reasons, a majority would like them to get their health insurance elsewhere for financial ones.
In a decision Dillon said she couldn’t support, the board increased the incentive for employees who don’t take advantage of a rich, but expensive benefit.
Heading into Monday night’s meeting employees who didn’t enroll in the town’s health care plan received a stipend of roughly $2,500 — 25% of the town’s 90% share of an individual platinum plan offered by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Vermont. Based on adjustments approved by the board the stipend has increased to roughly $4,800 — 50% of the town’s 92% share of the same Blue Cross plan.
No town employee currently takes the Blue Cross benefit, opting instead for the premium-free MVP plan board members agreed to continue, while upping the stipend for those who can get their insurance elsewhere.
Dillon objected to a practice that others described as common because, she said, it offers a benefit to some employees, but not others. She said employees with partners with comparable health insurance plans through their own employers can claim the stipend, while others who either don’t have partners or whose partners don’t have insurance can’t.
Dillon was outvoted by fellow board members, who noted the town would save significant money even by doubling the stipend.
According to a just-completed audit, the town spent nearly $131,000 on health insurance during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The board reviewed the audit, which showed the year-end fund balance swelled from just under $590,000 a year ago to about $748,000.
According to the audit the town took in roughly $223,000 more revenue than anticipated and spent more than $90,000 less than budgeted.
Property tax revenue was roughly $92,000 better than budgeted and state aid for roads jumped by about $45,000.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
