MONTPELIER — The state has awarded a $20,000 grant to the trust that is trying to restore the East Calais General Store.
The East Calais Community Trust, made up of Calais residents, is working to bring the store back to life after it closed in December 2019. The project was one of 13 chosen for a state Historic Preservation Grant.
Established in 1986, the state-funded Historic Preservation Grant Program awards matching grants for building improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural heritage, according to a news release. Since its inception, the program has granted over $5 million in support of 550 historic building projects. To qualify, buildings must be listed in, or are eligible for listing in, the National Register of Historic Places and work completed must conform to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
