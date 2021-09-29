BARRE — An East Calais man has agreed to a probation sentence for sexually abusing a drunken woman in Waterbury.
Joshua Carbo, 23, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct and a misdemeanor count of prohibited conduct. Carbo has agreed to a sentence of 29 to 30 days, all suspended, and to be placed on probation for five years. If he successfully completes probation, the felony can be removed from his record. He will be sentenced at a later date after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation.
The state amended a felony count of sexual assault to misdemeanor prohibited conduct, per the plea agreement.
Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace said the state entered into this agreement with Carbo so that the victim would not have to testify in the event the case went to trial. Grace said the victim supported the plea agreement and wants to move on with her life. The prosecutor noted Carbo has no prior criminal history.
According to court records, a sexual assault was reported in Waterbury in June 2020. Detective Trooper Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police (VSP), said in her affidavit the victim reported she was intoxicated and had passed out. Keener said the victim reported she woke up to find Carbo molesting her.
The victim told investigators she had a long-time friend over and that friend brought Carbo with him. She said they had met up because the two men were getting an apartment next to her and they wanted to celebrate.
Keener said the victim reported feeling ill after getting intoxicated so she went to the bathroom, and Carbo sat with her. She told police she could barely move or speak, and then Carbo put his hand down her shorts. The victim told police her friend kept checking on her and one time caught Carbo off guard, causing him to pull his hand out quickly, according to court records.
Keener said the victim exchanged messages with Carbo the next day through the social media platform Snapchat. She told Carbo he should not have done what he did to a drunken female who had passed out. Keener said Carbo sent back a message saying he was sorry and thought she was OK with it.
