CALAIS — Plans to revive the East Calais General Store received yet another shot in the arm this week and those betting against the ambitious endeavor haven’t been paying attention.
The East Calais Community Trust — a “small, but engaged group of citizens” — has quietly raised nearly $500,000 toward a renovation and restoration project that year-old estimates indicated could cost $900,000.
The latest success story for a group that has been stringing them together came courtesy of an organization — the Preservation Trust of Vermont — its members have been working with since before the East Calais General Store closed in December 2019.
Nine communities received $625,000 in Paul Bruhn Historic Vitalization grants and the $100,000 award to the East Calais project was among the largest.
It isn’t yet time to start advertising for contractors, but Marc Mihaly, chairman of the trust’s four-member board, said Monday an architect is hard at work and that time could be coming soon.
Mihaly described the grant from the Preservation Trust as a six-figure momentum-builder for the floor-to-ceiling renovation of the historic two-story building that up until 15 months ago had housed a general store, under one name or another, since the 1850s.
It’s an important piece in a complex financing puzzle for a project the local trust hopes will restore a source of food for the community, while creating jobs, three units of housing and a thriving gathering place for residents and visitors along the Route 14 corridor.
It’s part of what Mihaly likes to call “new ruralism.”
“In order to preserve the Vermont landscape we love, there has to be a ‘there’ there in village centers,” Mihaly said. “A store with a café and WiFi is an important piece of that.
“You need a place to walk to,” he added. “That’s the village store.”
At least that’s the plan in East Calais and it has been since months before Lesley Lapan closed the last iteration of the general store in December 2019. Barely six months after the store closed, the East Montpelier Community Trust bought the historic building from owner Eddie Walbridge and was busy fundraising and applying for grants.
Those efforts have paid off, according to Mihaly and Denise Wheeler, who serves on the trust’s board and was just reelected to another three-year term on the Calais Select Board.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Mihaly said.
The latest $100,000 grant comes on the heels of a $105,000 grant secured from the Northern Border Regional Commission last August, which came on the heels of $75,000 in state downtown and village center tax credits secured last July. That doesn’t include some smaller grants, including $20,000 awarded by the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development last month.
The big prize — a pending application for up to $400,000 from the Vermont Community Development Program — is one of a couple applications Mihaly expects to hear about in the next couple of months. If things go as hoped, construction drawings will be complete and the trust will be looking for a contractor this summer.
Wheeler said she planned to meet today with a representative of the Vermont Retail & Grocer’s Association, and Mihaly said the trust is already thinking about who will operate the store.
“We’re putting feelers out now,” he said.
Like Mihaly, Wheeler said she is hopeful renovations can start this year. That work will involve renovating three second-floor apartments, but, she said, the initial emphasis will be to put the store in a position to get back in business.
“We want the store to open,” Wheeler said. “We really miss it.”
So have others and the question Wheeler has been field with some frequency isn’t “if” the store will reopen, but “when?”
“That’s what everyone wants to know,” she said.
The answer, according to Mihaly, is tied to the outstanding grant applications.
“It all depends on the availability of funds,” he said.
With respect to the grants it has been so far, so good to this point and the project is becoming increasingly viable.
Though the store is closed, Wheeler said the front porch has been strategically utilized. Last summer, it was used to distribute vegetables and, due to its strategic location, it has been used as a pick-up site for free meals — roughly 175 a week — since December between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursdays. More recently, she said Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library has begun using the porch as a drop-off and pickup site for library materials on Wednesday mornings.
Details about those programs, the project, schematic drawings and fundraising initiatives can be found at www.eastcalaiscommunitytrust.org.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
