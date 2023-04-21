BARRE — The ballots are out, early voting is underway and, for the second time this year, the fate of a budget that was narrowly approved by the Barre Unified School Board is in the hands of voters.
Two months after collectively rejecting a $54 million budget that some on the board and many in the community complained was inadequate, voters are being asked to approve a $55.6 million school spending plan.
The two budgets have one thing in common. Both were approved by the board on the strength of a single vote.
The $54 million version was approved 4-3 in January, fueling a “vote no” campaign led by school boosters who argued more money was needed to operate the pre-K-12 school system that is anchored by Spaulding High School.
When voters weighed in on Town Meeting Day the 1,157-1,710 result was more decisive even though election results in four closely contested races were a mixed bag.
Administrators went back to the drawing board and a still-divided school board eventually approved, 5-4, the $55.6 million budget on the ballot in both communities.
What voters think of the revised proposal won’t be known until after the polls close in Barre City and Barre Town on May 9.
The first batch of absentee ballots in Barre — 586 of them — were mailed out more than a week ago, and City Clerk Carol Dawes said Friday her office has fielded roughly a dozen requests since. The ballots that went out last week went to voters who requested them in the run-up to the city’s Town Meeting Day elections, she said.
The May 9 revote is essentially an extension of the March 7 elections that were held at the Barre Municipal Auditorium, and absentee ballots were automatically sent to voters who requested the first time around.
There is a wrinkle in Barre, because while ballots were cast and counted at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Town Meeting Day, the city’s traditional polling place is booked on May 9, and voters will be directed to the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street that day.
Scheduling isn’t a problem in Barre Town, in part because — revote or no — the town’s annual municipal elections would have been held in the gymnasium at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on May 9.
That’s why it took a little longer for absentee ballots to hit the mail in Barre Town, where the school budget question was included on the municipal ballots that are programmed to be tabulated by machine. Town Clerk Tina Lunt said on Friday those ballots — 875 of them — were mailed by Wednesday and had just started to hit mailboxes.
In Barre, where May 9 is essentially a single-issue special election, Dawes skipped the expense associated with programming ballots to be fed into tabulators and opted for a simple paper ballots that will be counted by hand by poll workers at the Old Labor Hall on May 9.
The wording of the budget article is slightly different from what it was the first time around, but an attempt to print some of it in bold was ruled impermissible and ultimately abandoned.
For those who wanted more money spent on education, the latest proposal does that.
The defeated budget reflected a year-over-year increase of 1.5%, or nearly $710,000, and would have boosted spending per equalized pupil from $16,252 to $17,228 — a 6% jump.
The proposal now under consideration reflects a $5%, or approximately $2.4 million, and would increase the district’s spending per equalized pupil to $17,978 — a 10.6% increase. By law, the latter number would typically be included in the ballot question, as the 6% figure was in March. However, lawmakers agreed to temporarily suspend that requirement earlier this year and the board opted to include the proposed spending increase — 5% — instead of the 10.6% increase in spending per equalized pupils.
While legal, some board members argued the change was potentially confusing and suggested the template used for the March elections be used for the revote and the revised numbers inserted. The board voted 5-4 to make the change.
The estimated tax implications associated with the revised budget suggest the homestead tax rate would increase 3.6 cents if the budget is approved, and the increase would be 8.5 cents in Barre. The failed version of the budget would have allowed for an estimated 1.5-cent reduction in Barre Town’s homestead rate and required a 2.6-cent rate increase in Barre.
The impact of the estimated increases will vary from household to household due to the income sensitivity provision of the state’s education funding formula. However, before any income-based adjustments are made, estimates suggest approval of the proposed budget would be $85 in taxes for every $100,000 of appraised value for homes in Barre and $36 in taxes for homes in Barre Town.
The tax bill for a home assessed at $200,000 in Barre would increase $170, while the bill for a similarly valued home in Barre Town would go up $72.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey told members of the board’s finance committee earlier this week that a social media campaign aimed at spreading information about the budget was days away from launching, and that information can already be found at www.buusd.org/budget online.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.