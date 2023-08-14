Cornfield flooded

A flooded cornfield is pictured here. Early flood data released by the Agency of Agriculture on Monday showed at $12 million in damages to Vermont’s agricultural industry.

 Provided photo

MONTPELIER — So far, the July floods appear to have caused at least $12 million in losses to Vermont’s agricultural industry, damaging over 18,000 acres.

These numbers aren’t final, according to Scott Waterman, spokesman for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, who said the state is looking for any farmers or agricultural business people who sustained any level of damage to complete a survey before the end of August.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com