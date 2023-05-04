BARRE TOWN — This year’s Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship & Service Award winner is Dwight “Harry” Harrington, a long-serving member of the town’s cemetery commission.
Harrington was announced as the winner at the town’s open meeting Wednesday night.
The town holds an in-person meeting the Wednesday before its annual election on the second Tuesday in May. Officials have said the town holds its annual election and budget vote in May instead of on Town Meeting Day in March because a May vote is easier for budget planning with a fiscal year that starts on July 1.
The town has traditionally announced the Pelkey award winner, named after a man who served for years on the select board, at the in-person meeting. The town has been handing out the award since 1991.
Select board Chair Paul White read aloud the resolution announcing Harrington as the award’s 33rd recipient and honoring him for his service.
White read Harrington has served on the cemetery commission since 2002. He read Harrington excels as commission secretary and is known to produce detailed minutes of commission meetings.
Harrington served for nearly 37 years in the military, including stints in the Army, Navy, Vermont Air National Guard and Vermont Army National Guard. White read, unless he was deployed, Harrington never missed a commission meeting.
White read, Harrington is, “always going above and beyond what is expected of a commissioner. Including the extra effort of occasionally working with the cemetery crew doing regular maintenance and clearing of overgrowth at various cemeteries, making monuments that had been obscured visible again.”
White read Harrington used his civil engineering experience to create a detailed survey of cemetery plots in all the town’s cemeteries. He read Harrington also created an inventory of broken headstones, which led to a headstone replacement program.
White read Harrington is known as “the go-to guy” for the Flags for Veterans committee, where he has spent countless hours placing flags on the graves of veterans at all town cemeteries. He read Harrington’s research has identified dozens of previously-unidentified veterans buried in town so they may be appropriately honored.
White read Harrington has volunteered at the town’s semi-annual bulk trash day events for the past eight years.
Harrington then received a round of applause from the crowd of about 20 residents in attendance for the meeting.
Harrington thanked his fellow commission members. He said he’s part of a team and has worked with some good people over the years.
“So while there’s just one person holding up this award, this goes back to all the volunteers in Barre Town,” he said.
Tom Koch, the meeting’s moderator, said while Harrington shares credit with others, Koch thinks of the commission as an engine and Harrington appeared to be the spark plug. Koch said he came to town through his connections with the granite industry. He said he’s always thought it was necessary to keep cemeteries in good condition and appreciated Harrington’s efforts.
Residents at the meeting also thanked Harrington for his service to the country while serving in the military.
Dwight Coffrin, the town’s sexton, said Harrington is part of the reason the town’s cemeteries look as good as they do. Coffrin said Harrington’s influence has helped fuel him, and he’s tried to keep Harrington going by encouraging him to stay on the commission.
“You’re an inspiration to all, especially to me. Thank you very much,” he said.
Harrington responded, “Us Dwights gotta stick together,” which drew a laugh from the audience.
Angela Labrador, chair of the commission, thanked Harrington for his kindness, generosity and good humor that he brings.
Labrador said she is an archaeologist. She said in that role she has worked with cemeteries across the state and the country. Labrador said she’s seen poor documentation at other cemeteries and a lack of knowledge of who is buried where and when.
“And I have never seen a set of cemeteries so well-documented and stewarded as the ones here in Barre Town. And a lot of it is due to Harry’s meticulous historic research. He excels at genealogical research, and he’s got the skills at surveying, so he brings that CAD engineering mind that we need,” Labrador said.
She said the town has schematics and historic narratives about the town’s cemeteries available on the town’s website.
“That’s such a rarity across the nation,” Labrador said.
