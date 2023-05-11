Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 50F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 50F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.