DUXBURY – Voters approved all budgets and ballot articles at town meeting on Tuesday.
Voters approved a town budget of $1.092 million, an appropriation of $115,000 for the capital reserve fund, $3,000 for a paving escrow fund and $156,611 for deficit retirement.
Voters also approved spending $69,125 to purchase a truck with a plow and sander and passed a $300,000 bond to repair structural deficiency and thermal issues at the town garage.
An article authorizing the Select Board to negotiate with the Waterbury Ambulance Service to provide a site for an ambulance substation in Waterbury also passed.
There were no contested elections.
Re-elected to the Select Board were Dan Schillhammer (three years), Richard Charland (one year) and Kevin Garcia (one year). Mari Pratt was elected to a three-year term on the Select Board.
Re-elected to three-year terms were Town Clerk Maureen Harvey and Town Treasurer David Specht.
