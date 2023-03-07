With a second drive-up voting booth set up outside the town garage and town office, Duxbury voters cast their ballots from their vehicles on Town Meeting Day with all items passing handily.
Turnout of 269 voters worked out to 23% of the town’s checklist.
The proposed town budget was presented in three articles to voters. Voters approved spending $1,086,960 for general government and the town highway budgets, 223-34. A request to put $113,000 into the capital reserve passed 219-38 and voters agreed to put $30,000 into a pavement escrow account, 207-43, according to results from Town Clerk Maureen Harvey.
None of the elections for town or school board officials were contested.
Getting 217 votes, select board member Jamison Ervin was elected to a three-year term after serving one year. Ann Harvey was on the ballot for a one-year select board seat and received 220 votes; Patrick Zachary won the other one-year term with 77 write-in votes.
Other offices filled include Alan Quackenbush as lister; Daniel Senning as moderator; Jessica Engles, Elliott McElroy and Dwight Day for Cemetery Commission.
Harvey was elected as delinquent tax collector and Nathan Isham as first constable.
Voters also approved changing the term lengths for first and second constable from one year to two years and for delinquent tax collector from one to three years, all starting in 2024.
Harwood Unified Union School Board members Cindy Senning and Life LeGeros will return to their seats. They were unopposed for a three-year and two-year term respectively.
This year’s Town Meeting Day election was conducted entirely by Australian ballot after Duxbury voters in November held a special town meeting to end their in-person Town Meeting format starting in 2023. Drive-through voting has caught on since summer 2020 when the new format was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Town officials and voters have expressed their preference for the new method which has been met with increased voter turnout.
