DUXBURY – More than 100 residents gathered last week for a rare November town meeting, where they voted to change how the town will conduct business come Town Meeting Day in March.
The special meeting was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Crossett Brook Middle School. It lasted under two hours during which time those assembled voted three times with a show of hands to switch to voting on all town elections and business by paper ballot.
The decisions were:
— 73-30 to elect all town officers by Australian ballot.
— 70-31 to use Australian ballot to decide all budget articles.
— 65-40 to conduct all other business by Australian ballot.
If unchallenged, the decisions will end the town’s long-standing tradition of holding in-person town meeting on the first Tuesday in March, where only those voters in attendance decide who is elected to various town offices, what the town budget will be for the coming year, and any other questions put forth for a vote.
The topic is a familiar one across Vermont where the state’s revered custom of small-town governance relying on face-to-face decision-making increasingly is viewed as limiting and even disenfranchising to individuals who for many reasons such as work, transportation, or child care are unable to attend and take part in in-person voting.
That disparity has become apparent to Duxbury town officials who have seen voter participation spike during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since spring 2020, all elections and Town Meeting Day business in 2021 and this year were conducted exclusively by paper ballot – also referred to as “Australian ballot.” The purpose was to avoid large indoor gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.
In Duxbury, elections officials even opted to set up their polling place outdoors both during summer elections and those held in November and March. The changes resulted in increased turnout by as much as threefold, according to tallies by Town Clerk Maureen Harvey shared with the audience on Wednesday.
On Town Meeting Day in 2021 and this year, 338-348 voters cast ballots. That’s more than three times the participation from pre-pandemic years when from 2017 to 2020, just 98-124 people attended and voted at the in-person meetings each year.
Next March, exceptions granted to municipalities by the state to put all of their local elections and votes on Australian ballot end. Those communities that pre-pandemic relied on voting at in-person town meetings are to return to their usual format.
Unless they choose to adopt the new paper-ballot practice.
That’s just what the Duxbury Select Board asked its voters to consider on Wednesday.
In order to change a town’s voting format, state law requires that a municipality hold a vote using the town meeting format in place. That’s how the in-person meeting at the middle school came about.
Interestingly, Duxbury in the 2020 U.S. Census had a population of 1,413. Harvey said the town’s voter list as of last week’s general election had 1,203 registered voters on it. So the 105 voters who participated on Wednesday represented just shy of 9% of the town’s voters.
Once the discussion began, a spirited debate ensued with passionate calls for both preserving in-person Town Meeting and shifting it to paper ballots to allow more to take part.
“Town Meeting goes back to before the Revolutionary War. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. We’re never going to get it back,” warned Joe O’Hara.
Douglas Pratt said he appreciates how people are nominated and elected to town offices at the in-person meeting. “I like to be able to talk to these people and see in their face what they’re thinking,” he said.
O’Hara agreed. “Some are our neighbors, some are not. Town Meeting gives us the opportunity to learn more about them,” he said. “Keep Town Meeting.”
Brenda Hartshorn asked whether there was a way to use a hybrid model – holding a meeting to discuss town business and meet candidates, and then later hold the vote by ballot because “a small minority of our town is making the decisions.”
Several officials noted that the separate questions made it possible for the group to make different choices for elections versus budget questions if they preferred.
Speaking in favor of the proposed changes, Ann Harvey said she would have to take a day off from work in order to attend town meeting. “I suppose I could if I wanted to,” she said, adding that she would prefer not to use vacation time. She recalled attending town meeting as a child and seeing her mother knit while she listened.
“That was 50 years ago,” she said. “I want to vote.”
Her sister Patty Harvey agreed. “For someone who often doesn’t get to go to town meeting, it would be nice to have input,” she said.
Justin Blackman asked about changing the timing of in-person meeting to attract better participation. “I can’t make daytime,” he said. “Could we consider town meeting in the evening? Other towns do that and do that successfully.”
Ann Harvey said she would be inclined to attend on a weekend. “I probably would because I think it’s important,” she said. “But I do really think that having more people participate in voting for our town officials is important.”
Resident Will Senning works in the Secretary of State’s office as director of elections for the state. He said the town could switch its in-person town meeting to Saturday, Sunday or Monday before the traditional Tuesday Town Meeting Day in March. “But it would require a vote of all the town voters and you can’t do it tonight,” he cautioned, because that wasn’t a question on the warning for the meeting at hand.
Select Board member Mike Marotto said he likes the idea of in-person meetings, but not as a way to conduct a vote. He said he prefers to study the questions, research the issues and then vote.
Mark Morse disagreed. “I fully support continuing with Town Meeting the way we do it,” he said. “Town Meeting is the purest form of democracy you can have.”
He stressed the benefits of the discussion that comes during the gatherings that could shed light on decisions and change minds.
Select board member Jerry McMahan told the audience that a shift to Australian ballot would require the town to hold an informational meeting prior for people to ask questions and town officials to make presentations on the budget and other questions put to the voters.
Morse wasn’t convinced that would be helpful. “Information meetings don’t work because people can’t change anything,” he said.
Still, other voices argued strongly for a change.
“Times change. It’s not representative when only 100 people attend,” John Murphy said.
Lars Dickson, who serves on the town Budget Committee, connected with the audience several times in his comments. He said he’s always been impressed with the impact one person can have at town meeting in making a suggestion that wins support of the group, but that he’s also given much thought to those who are simply unable to attend. “I enjoy town meeting,” he said. “But voting isn’t a club … it’s a right that everybody should be able to do.”
He argued for residents to attend meetings early in the budget-building process to be able to comment and have a say as town officials put a draft budget together. Ultimately, though, he said holding “secret ballot” all-day votes would get the most participation.
Craig Gibbs served briefly on the Duxbury Selectboard in the past year in an interim appointment and ran unsuccessfully for office in March. He’s lived in Duxbury for several years and said one reason he and his family chose Duxbury was because of the in-person approach to local government. “Australian ballot kills the Vermont vibe whether you’ve been here 10 years or 55 years,” he said.
He added that he’s looking forward after the pandemic to getting back to normal town meeting. “It’s nice to see your neighbors,” he said. “It’s my vote to keep the traditional meeting.”
