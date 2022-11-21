DUXBURY – More than 100 residents gathered last week for a rare November town meeting, where they voted to change how the town will conduct business come Town Meeting Day in March.

The special meeting was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Crossett Brook Middle School. It lasted under two hours during which time those assembled voted three times with a show of hands to switch to voting on all town elections and business by paper ballot.

