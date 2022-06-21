MARSHFIELD – Vermont State Police say a house fire that killed a Marshfield man Monday started in a dryer.
The fire was reported shortly before noon on Cabot Road after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the home and tried to locate the occupants. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the center of the home when fire crews arrived, according to a news release.
Police said George “Will” Livendale, 90, the homeowner, was found dead in the home. Investigators believe Livendale tried to extinguish the fire when he was overcome by smoke, according to a news release. Police said the fire, which started in a downstairs bathroom, spread quickly and caused extensive damage.
