Two large brush piles caught fire Tuesday night near the Rutland Jewish Cemetery, highlighting the dangers of the current dry, windy conditions around the state.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said Wednesday that his department was alerted to the burning brush piles shortly after 8 p.m. Fire departments from Clarendon, Wallingford, Rutland Town, Shrewsbury, Mount Holly and West Rutland were there until shortly after midnight. Jakubowski said that when he arrived, both piles were completely on fire, and fire had spread into the woods nearby Bixby Lane.
Clarendon firefighter Kurt Hathaway used an excavator from his business to take apart the piles so they could be fully extinguished, said Jakubowski.
No one was injured, and no homes were damaged, he said. He’s not sure how many acres burned.
He said he considers the fire suspicious, and has asked the town fire warden and state fire investigators to look into the matter.
The National Weather Service in Burlington released a special weather statement on Wednesday stating that between low humidity, breezy weather and the amount of dry fuel in wooded areas, there’s a higher risk for such fires.
“If any fires were to start, the weather and localized fuel conditions may result in rapid fire spread,” part of the statement reads.
On Tuesday, NWS had issued a red-flag warning for parts of the state, according to Dan Dillner, state forest fire supervisor for the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Dillner said his department works with the National Weather Service to coordinate their messaging around fire danger. A red-flag warning doesn’t necessarily mean there’s any kind of burn ban in effect, but they often coincide. NWS tracks weather conditions like wind and humidity, while he looks at how much fuel there is that can burn.
“There are very specific parameters to meet a red flag,” he said. “It has to have winds gusting at over 25 miles per hour, significantly dry fuels and relative humidity, I think less than 30%, so if we don’t meet those requirements, then we don’t agree to issue it.”
Red-flag warnings are rare, he said. Outdoor burning, unless there’s snow on the ground, requires a permit from the town’s fire warden.
“Most fire wardens have a burn ban in their town right now, as far as I know,” Dillner said.
Wildfires get reported to the state via the town fire wardens, he said, and shared more broadly. Fire wardens have 14 days to submit reports, meaning there can be a lag. Dillner said there haven’t been any reports yet, but he’s heard in local and state media reports of fires in Colchester, South Burlington and Enosburg.
In 2022, there were 77 reported wildfires, he said, all caused by human activity.
On Tuesday, in Rupert, in Bennington County, a fire that burned 6 acres of woodland was blamed on a downed utility pole.
Rupert Fire Chief Jason Norton said Wednesday that the fire was reported off Kent Hollow Road at approximately 6 p.m. The pole was in an open area through the woods and appears to have been brought down by wind. Fire departments from Rupert, Dorset, East Dorset, Pawlet, West Pawlet, Manchester and Arlington, as well as Salem and Shushan, New York, responded, along with Salem (N.Y.) Rescue Squad.
There were no reported injuries, according to Norton, nor were any homes threatened.
“That’s the only one that we’ve had,” he said. “There have been a number that I’d heard about around the region, being on the border of both states here we get both worlds, but there’s been a number between New York and Vermont.”
There have been a couple of small brush fires around Montpelier, said Albert Petrella, chief of the East Montpelier Fire Department. One occurred Tuesday, the other a few days before. Both were less than an acre.
“One of them was a small brush pile they thought they could easily just start it and deal with it,” he said. “Right now it’s borderline, we’ve still got snow in some areas, when there’s snow on the ground usually you don’t need a permit, but I’m telling people now you need to have a permit, and you shouldn’t be burning without us checking and making sure it looks good and safe. And it’s a courtesy to let the fire department know you’re burning anyway.”
There haven’t yet been any fires reported in the Green Mountain National Forest, according to Forest Supervisor John Sinclair, though the Forest Service is warning folks of the dangers.
“The U.S. Forest Service is urging the public to be extremely careful with all types of outdoor fires as temperatures rise and we continue to see drying trends throughout New England,” reads a statement from the GMNF released Wednesday. “The agency is hoping to educate local and visiting campers about fire safety as the Memorial Day holiday approaches.”
According to the Forest Service, most wildfires are caused by escaped debris burns and equipment. It also claims that 90% of all wildfires are caused by some human activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.