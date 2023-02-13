SOUTH HERO — The two Central Vermont ice fisherman, who died after crashing through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero over the weekend, were publicly identified as brothers on Sunday by Vermont State Police.

Autopsies have been ordered for John Fleury, 71, of Williamstown, and Wayne Fleury, 88, of East Montpelier, police said.

