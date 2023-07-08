The driver who crashed his truck nearly head-on into a Rutland City Police cruiser, killing a young officer on Friday afternoon, has been arrested on two felony charges as he recovers from his injuries at a Burlington hospital, officials said.
Tate Rheaume, 20, has been initially charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude Rutland Police with death resulting, records show.
More charges are possible, Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Saturday. “There are still elements of the investigation that are playing out,” Sullivan said.
The two charges were enough to get Rheaume ordered held for lack of $500,000 bail. Judge Cortland Corsones set the bail after reviewing the preliminary findings by police, Sullivan said.
Rheaume remains at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, and police shifted his custody to the Vermont Department of Corrections. While still at the hospital, Rheaume was listed as part of the inmate population at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington as of about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, records show.
Rheaume is charged in connection with the death of Rutland City Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira, during a crash on Woodstock Avenue about 3 p.m. Friday.
The State Police investigation revealed Rheaume, who was fleeing from city police, crossed the double yellow line on Woodstock Avenue, also known as U.S. 4, to drive around another westbound vehicle. He also crossed the first oncoming eastbound lane and then slammed nearly head-on into the cruiser, which was in the far-right hand lane, police said.
Rheaume is expected to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Monday, but is likely to appear by video arraignment from the hospital room.
Lt. Col. James Whitcomb, the deputy director of the Vermont State Police, said during a televised news conference Friday night that Ebbighausen had a long and bright police career ahead of her.
Ebbighausen wanted to be a police officer since she was 9 and did an internship with the Rutland Police while in high school, Chief Brian Kilcullen said.
Rutland City hired Ebbighausen in May and she recently obtained her certification as a part-time officer at the Vermont Police Academy. She was scheduled to seek her full-time certification at the academy starting in August.
Ebbighausen was on routine patrol operating the Rutland Police cruiser with a supervisor, Officer Richard Caravaggio, as her front seat passenger. They were attempting to back up a Rutland police officer, who said he was chasing suspect in a possible break-in from an East Washington Street residence, state police said.
Rheaume was westbound on Woodstock Avenue when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the eastbound cruiser with Ebbighausen and Caravaggio about 2:53 p.m., police said.
The truck operated by Rheaume flipped onto its roof and the police cruiser turned on its side, police said. Rheaume's truck caused extensive front end damage to another eastbound police cruiser, which was operated by Officer Kelsey Parker. Parker, a former Williston police officer, was treated and released at Rutland Medical Center.
The original police cruiser that started the chase was not involved in the crash, police said. The driver was Officer Jared Dumas.
Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The pursuit was slightly less than two miles.
Sullivan, the county prosecutor, said he had only met Ebbighausen in passing during a recent "Coffee With A Cop" in Rutland when she attended with a senior officer.
Sullivan, who went to the crash scene and worked with police well into the night and early morning hours, said he was impressed by the professionalism of the first responders, especially in a tragic case where they lost one of their own.
He said his office was amazed by the staunch support that has been offered from state prosecutors from across Vermont and also from some retirees.
Ebbighausen's body was escorted by police up U.S. 7 to Burlington on Friday evening for an autopsy by the office of Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner. The autopsy was completed and another police escorted trip headed back down U.S. 7 on Saturday afternoon.
The findings of the autopsy were not immediately available.
The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating all issues, including whether speed or impairment played a role in the case.
Police deaths in Vermont are somewhat rare. The last one was Vermont State Trooper, who died while trying out for the department's SWAT Team in September 2015
Kilcullen said the death was tough on the officers and the emergency dispatchers.
"We are hurting right now," he said during the news conference. "With the events of this week, you can imagine that."
Speaking at the news conference shortly after 10 p.m., the chief said there was a strong showing of community support for the department over the previous seven hours.
A Rutland Police supervisor was forced to shoot a driver as they drove toward him as officers investigated possible drug activity at Giorgetti Park earlier in the week. City Police also were part of a major drug raid at the Highlander Motel with the Vermont Drug Task Force and federal agents this week.
Whitcomb said Vermont State Police and game wardens from the Fish and Wildlife Department would supply primary law-enforcement coverage in the city for at least 12 hours.
Gov. Phil Scott was among public figures expressing condolences about the senseless death of Ebbighausen.
Scott said he was "deeply saddened" by the on-duty death of the police officer.
"My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends, all members of the Rutland City Police Department and the entire Rutland community," Scott said in the statement. “This is a reminder of the risks our officers face every day, and my thoughts are with all of them.”
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., offered her thoughts in a statement Saturday afternoon about the young policewoman being killed in the line of duty.
"This brave, young Vermonter from Ira was at the very start of her career in law enforcement. She was only two months into her job, when she courageously jumped into action to pursue a fleeing vehicle with her fellow officer and lost her life while protecting Vermonters," Balint said.
"Jessica exemplifies the very best of Vermonters, heroically responding without hesitation to help in a dangerous situation."
Public safety service is part of the Ebbighausen family's DNA. It includes her grandfather, Robert Ebbighausen, who served as chairman of the Rutland City Police Commission, and her cousin, Patrol Sgt. Karl Ebbighausen, a well-known commander with the Hartford Police in Windsor County.