The alleged driver in a crash that killed a city police officer said he was trying to avoid arrest for stalking his ex-girlfriend because it might hurt his chances of joining the U.S. Marines, according to court documents made available Monday.

Tate Rheaume, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of grossly negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude police with death resulting. The charges carry a combined maximum of 30 years in prison and a one-year minimum. Rheaume was ordered held for lack of $100,000 bail.

