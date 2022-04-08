BARRE — Amid fresh complaints that the dog day care he operates on Circle Street is frequently a barking lot, Jeff Cochran has belatedly secured permission for a fence he installed late last year.
During a deliberative session Thursday night, the Development Review Board approved the 8-foot fence requested by Cochran while signaling its concern he applied for the permit months after replacing the 6-foot fence it required when it first approved the relocation of his dog day care in 2017.
Planning Director Janet Shatney confirmed Friday the board approved Cochran’s request, but said members agreed he should be charged double the application fee because he didn’t seek permission in advance.
It’s a nominal penalty, but sent a message Shatney said the board believed was important.
Cochran sought to explain why he jumped the gun during the public hearing that preceded the board’s private deliberative.
According to Cochran, he installed the fence late last year in an effort to, among other things, respond to noise complaints from neighbors.
There were more of those Thursday night, but Cochran said a complaint filed with the city last October prompted his decision to replace the 6-foot stockade fence with one that could be two feet taller.
Cochran confessed there were other considerations like the fact the aging fence he replaced wasn’t particularly sturdy, or high enough to contain some of the dogs he cares for.
“I’ve had a dog go through it … (and) I’ve had dogs jump over it,” he said.
Cochran’s solution involved constructing a fence with rough-cut 1-inch by 6-inch lumber wall at least 8-feet tall. He said he hoped the taller fence would help obscure the dogs’ view of passing foot traffic that he said can get them barking.
It hasn’t worked, according to a pair of property owners on nearby Batchelder Street, who said concerns they raised when Cochran requested permission to expand his operation from 20 to 40 dogs and ultimately settled for 30, have not been allayed.
“I have not noticed a measurable reduction in barking as a result of the fence,” Sarah Lanzit said. “It has less to do with the traffic and more to do with the dogs.”
Lanzit’s father, James Darsigny, who owns and frequently stays in the house next door, echoed that assessment.
“We continue to be concerned about noise,” he said.
However, Lanzit and Darsigny told the board they didn’t object to Cochran’s new fence though they offered differing opinions of what board member Jeffrey Tuper-Giles referred to as “a jagged-tooth mess.”
Lanzit said she kind of liked the look of the differing board heights, while Darsigny indicated he’d prefer the boards be “trimmed and capped” to create a more uniform aesthetic.
Board members agreed with Darsigny without offering an opinion on whether they believed Cochran’s claim he installed the fence the way he did so that it could be cut to suit them.
Cochran said he could trim the fence to 8 feet, which was his preference, or take it down to 6 feet, which is in keeping with the permit he received when he moved the business from his Pond Street home to the industrially zoned property on Circle Street.
Cochran was told the property he leases isn’t zoned industrial any more and the dog day care is now a grandfathered nonconforming use in a residential district. As a result no future expansion, like the one that was permitted last year, will be allowed.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
