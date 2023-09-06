MONTPELIER — Plans to construct two new buildings on an undeveloped gravel lot on River Street just cleared a key hurdle and 42 new units will be coming soon to the Capital City.

The project unanimously was approved by the Development Review Board following a Tuesday night hearing, and will expand Barrett Enterprise’s growing collection of self-storage units, including some located on the same River Street parcel that is bisected by the Washington County Railroad.

