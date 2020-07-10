BARRE — The Barre Unified Union School District plans to construct a new building designed to serve up to 60 special needs students on property it recently acquired on Allen Street just cleared an important regulatory hurdle.
Despite some technical difficulties associated with key witnesses testifying remotely, a short-handed Development Review Board unanimously approved the permit the school district requested for the Spaulding Educational Alternatives facility.
After being advised that five of the six board members in attendance at the outset of Thursday night’s hearing would need to support the proposal in order to avoid a potentially costly and time-consuming appeal, the school district’s facilities director, Jamie Evans, almost asked for a continuance.
Given the need for five favorable votes, Evans said he would feel more comfortable if all nine of the board’s members were in attendance and suggested postponing the hearing until August.
“We’re kind of rolling the dice here,” he said. “We’re at a disadvantage.”
The late arrival of a seventh member eased Evans concern, and when he was told there was no guarantee the board’s August meeting would be better attended he agreed to proceed with the hearing as planned.
The strategy didn’t backfire, though Evans didn’t learn that until opening an email informing him the $2.5 million project was unanimously approved during a brief deliberative session that followed a public hearing where hearing was a problem and social-distancing guidelines were relaxed.
Though Evans joined the board in the second-floor meeting room of Alumni Hall, several of the meeting’s participants weren’t in physical attendance. That list included a couple of interested Allen Street residents, the project’s engineer, its architect, and the director of the school district’s currently fragmented alternative programs.
They all participated remotely and hearing was a two-way problem because of the microphone and speaker of the lone laptop. It required more of a huddle than was planned and pivoting the laptop so that those speaking in the room could be heard by those who weren’t.
Thankfully, it is fairly straightforward project — one board members were told meets all the requirements of the city’s new Unified Development Ordinance and satisfies the district’s desire to consolidate and expand fragmented off-campus programs into a single facility built for that purpose.
The 10,000-square-foot building would be constructed on an 8.7 acre property across Allen Street from the Green Acres housing complex and eventually serve as many as 60 special-needs students, though Derner said the number will likely be closer to 45 when the new facility arrives next year.
A 24-space parking lot, and an additional two handicapped parking spaces, satisfied zoning requirements and were adequate for a building where most students would be dropped off in district-owned vans. Derner said the facility will eventually house as many as 30 professional staff members, but that figure will be closer to 20 to start.
The property the district purchased for $240,000 last month is large enough to accommodate future expansion, though none is currently planned. The small storage building will be demolished, but a massive barn will remain and be used for storage for the district, board members were told.
The plan approved by the board includes eliminating the curb cut that once served an old farmhouse that was destroyed by fire and creating a new one directly opposite Bergeron Street, which serves as the entrance to Green Acres. Board members were told that is a safer arrangement on a street some suggested could use an upgrade in that area.
Board member James Hart III was one of them.
Hart, who owns an abutting property on Allen Street said speed on that stretch of road is an issue, and it isn’t built to accommodate pedestrians, though it routinely sees some.
“It’s kind of treacherous right now,” Hart said. “This is a good opportunity to do something.”
Allen Street residents Carol Ellison and Kelsey Letourneau agreed. Both said whatever could be done to slow traffic on a largely rural road that sees a significant amount of traffic.
Evans said he was sensitive to those concerns, had discussed them with city officials and would be willing to advocate for improvements ranging from signage to the installation of a speed table.
After listening to the testimony the board went into deliberative session to discuss the proposal and voted unanimously to approve it.
Evans said Friday the favorable decision keeps the project on track and the district plans to put out a request for proposals next month with an eye toward hiring a contractor who can start work later this year. He said the hope is, construction will be complete next summer and the new facility will be ready for occupancy when the 2021 school year begins.
The project is being financed by a $2.75 million bond issue voters in the two-town district approved, 2,147-2,051, in March.
Among other things, the project was pitched as an economical and educationally superior way to serve students with a broad range of special needs. The district is currently paying roughly $85,000 in rent to house its off-campus programs and the new building will allow the district to shed that expense, expand those programs and create a space tailored to meet the need of some students who are being tuitioned to specialized programs.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.