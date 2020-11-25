A draft report commissioned by lawmakers recommends consolidating the Vermont State College system while urging the state to spend more money on higher education.
The commission was created to assess the future of the financially challenged VSC system after former chancellor Jeb Spaulding recommended earlier this year effectively shuttering Northern Vermont University — which itself was recently created by the merger of Johnson State College and Lyndon State College — as well as Vermont Technical College. The plan would have left Castleton University to fulfill the system’s function.
This proposal led to a backlash that ended with Spaulding withdrawing the proposal and later resigning. The Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont was organized under the Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office. Its draft report was made available earlier this week.
VSC spokeswoman Katherine Levasseur stressed the preliminary nature of the draft, saying the final report would not be issued until April.
“We do not have a lot to say about this draft initial report right now, as there are many steps to be completed and much stakeholder input to be heard by the committee before the recommendations are finalized and sent to the Legislature and governor,” she said.
The report notes that Vermont has ranked well behind other states for public investment in higher education for decades, making the VSC one of the least-affordable state college systems for in-state students, all of which is exacerbated by demographic trends increasing competition for students among colleges.
“These conditions make it nearly impossible for VSC institutions to deal with their financial issues by increasing tuition revenue,” the report reads. “These realities suggest that cost reductions alone are not likely to be enough to address the long-term fiscal challenges facing the VSC.”
Any real solution, the report argues, will involve more state money.
“Ultimately, it is crucial that the state’s political leadership recognize that the fiscal problems within the VSC have roots that span many years,” the report reads. “That recognition will need to be paired with funding support sufficient to help the VSC transform. That support will need to be sustained beginning with the state budget for FY2022 and continue for a number of years to follow. Failure to do so risks hobbling the recommended efforts to transform the system and will cause a reversion to an unsustainable status quo.”
That said, the report does call for cost reductions — in fact, it says there is “no question” that costs have to come down, noting that Castleton, NVU and VTC were all significantly more expensive to run than their “institutional peers.” The report recommended either combining the three or combining Castleton and NVU, while leaving VTC as its own entity.
Community College of Vermont remains untouched in both scenarios. The report notes that CCV has a different corporate structure, a different mission and unlike the other members of the VSC is more cost-effective than its counterparts in other states.
The new structure would retain the chancellor’s office and all the existing campuses. This would streamline administration, create larger academic departments, remove competition between the three for students, and assure that they work on solutions collectively rather than in competition, according to the report.
The report estimates that consolidating the three will save $20 million to $25 million a year, while leaving VTC separate would save $14 million a year.
The report also discusses leaving the three schools as separate entities, but shows strong skepticism about that option. “This option may be the least obviously disruptive in terms of generating headlines and stimulating distractive protests, but it can really only be a viable path forward only if there are clear mission distinctions among the institutions,” the report reads.
The report went on to suggest that establishing such distinctions could create just as much upheaval as outright consolidation, requiring some difficult and “politically fraught” decisions and questioned whether it was a realistic way to make the changes needed.
“This option is likeliest to assure the preservation of unique institutional characteristics and cultures, and may appear to be least disruptive or threatening to the communities and regions that host existing VSC campuses,” the report reads. “But it must otherwise be just as transformative in nature; even if institutions themselves are not consolidated, their academic programs and administrative services must be. These will require important sacrifices by institutions and their communities as missions shift and become more clearly delineated and distinctive from one another.”
Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, said he had not yet seen the report, but offered thoughts on the VSC that echoed the reports calling for significant change.
“This is a hard nut to crack,” Fagan said. “Those schools are important to the communities they reside in. ... The question is how much more do Vermonters want to pay in taxes to have a system. I don’t know that yet.”
