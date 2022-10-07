BARRE — It’s only a draft, it doesn’t yet reflect what is widely viewed as Barre’s biggest, and most expensive capital need, and when it comes to how to pay for it, there are nothing but questions after year two of a five-year capital improvement plan.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro acknowledged all of that when presenting a draft that he stressed was a “just a draft” while describing the document as a solid first step to creating a predictable game plan for addressing a daunting list of municipal infrastructure and equipment needs.
Storellicastro said Friday that everything about the plan, right down to the numbers, is subject to change.
Many of the cost estimates used are dated and will need to be freshly vetted in coming weeks, months and years. There are no revenue estimates starting in year three of the draft plan and, Storellicastro stressed, those included in its first two years are mostly for “illustrative” purposes.
It isn’t that the money isn’t there. In some cases, deciding how much of it is used to address the city’s capital needs is above Storellicastro’s pay grade.
The exception — revenue from a local 1% sales tax that Barre merchants started collecting last weekend — is something of a wild card. The city’s 70% share of that tax, which was authorized by voters earlier this year, must be used for capital projects. Officials will have to wait until February to get a clearer picture of how much money that is likely to be.
It could be higher or lower than the $875,000 guesstimate that was plugged into the plan based on sales data compiled by the state.
The plan also assumes approval of a historically popular special ballot item that earmarks money — $391,500 this year — for street and sidewalk upgrades and other capital improvements. The plan assumes that ballot request will increase 3%, to $403,245, for the coming fiscal year and another 3%, to $415,342, for the fiscal year after that.
The council could opt to ask for more. In 2016, the council at the time asked for $834,000 to finance upgrades to streets and sidewalks and other capital improvements. Voters approved the ballot item easily passed, 1,506-414.
The following year the ballot request was trimmed to $337,564, in hopes voters would approve a charter change authorizing the council to impose a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol and designate the revenue for capital improvements. The charter change narrowly passed, but hasn’t generated the revenue initially projected.
Then, there’s the money — roughly $2.5 million — the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act. For the purposes of the draft plan presented to councilors earlier this week, all of that money is reflected as revenue — $1.275 million in the first year and the other $1.275 million in the second year.
Storellicastro said that isn’t an expectation, but it is a possibility — one the council could consider even as it solicits “community innovation” proposals with respect to some of the one-time funding.
Based on the council’s past discussions, at least some — perhaps even most — of the ARPA money, which must be spent in the next two years, will be earmarked for capital projects.
The ticking clock on the ARPA funds isn’t lost on Storellicastro. It explains the front-end focus of the first draft of the five-year plan, he said.
“We need to get the next two years right,” he said, noting the potential for using the ARPA funds potential to leverage other federal assistance for infrastructure and other capital projects on the city’s “to-do” list.
“We can’t really afford to not stretch those dollars further,” he said. “Money like that doesn’t come around very often.”
The final piece of the two-year revenue forecast involves divvying up unspent money from previously approved infrastructure bonds that were previously approved by Barre voters. The draft plan assumes half of that money — $291,426 — could be used as revenue in the first year, leaving an identical amount for the second year.
That pushes the total projected first-year revenue to nearly $2.85 million and takes some of the fear factor out of a long list of first-year investments. The list includes nearly $2 million in capital projects and almost $1.25 million in vehicle purchases for a total of more than $3.2 million. That exceeds the $2.85 million in identified revenue.
And here’s where the draft plan — even in its final form — provides plenty of room for the council to decide what is mission-critical and what can wait, juggle money that’s already in hand, or identify new sources of revenue.
On paper, the second year of the plan looks better than the first, with revenues of just over $2.85 million and expenses of about $1.99 million — roughly $1.26 million in capital projects $730,000 in new vehicles.
According to the draft plan, in year three, vehicle purchases aside, the cost of capital projects will climb to $4.2 million. It’s also the year when two key sources of revenue — ARPA and unused bond proceeds — will no longer be available.
“That’s where it gets scary,” Storellicastro said, suggesting a mix of property taxes and local option taxes won’t be nearly enough to pay for the plan — even one that doesn’t reflect any attempt to address the nagging need to do something about a functionally obsolete public works campus.
Storellicastro said that is neither an accident nor an an acknowledgment a public works solution isn’t in the city’s long-term plan. He said that it is, but it was clear the $30 million fix that had been kicked around wasn’t going to fly, and alternatives are being explored.
Once finalized, Storellicastro said the plan will be a useful tool as the council considers its budget priorities and hopefully position the city to strategically and aggressively pursue outside funding.
