BARRE — What has been a revolving door to the chief executive’s office at Downstreet Housing & Community Development for the past year likely won’t turn again for awhile once Angie Harbin settles in as the organization’s new CEO on May 31.
Wednesday’s announcement of Harbin’s hiring capped Downstreet’s second national search since longtime CEO Eileen Peltier left a year ago this month. When Harbin takes over as Downstreet’s chief executive in a little more than a month she will be the fourth woman to fill that role — two of them on an interim basis — since Peltier ended her 13-year run with the Barre-based nonprofit.
Following an abrupt resignation, the Downstreet board has spent most of the past year in head-hunting mode, while leaning on interim executives — first Julie Curtin and for the last several months Connie Snow — to provide stable leadership to an organization in transition.
Daniel Barlow, president of Downstreet’s board of trustees, said Harbin’s hiring capped an intense, four-month national search and should provide long-term stability and hoped-for vision to an organization with a timely mission.
“With her extensive housing experience and dynamic leadership abilities, Angie Harbin is the ideal person to lead Downstreet during this critical time,” Barlow said. “Housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many Vermonters and homelessness is on the rise.
“There is no shortage of important work ahead for Downstreet and Angie (Harbin) has the background and skills to tackle these challenging issues.” he added.
According to Barlow, Harbin has dedicated her career to creating and sustaining affordable housing, which she views as social and economic justice work.
Harbin comes to Downstreet with more than 15 years of senior-level industry experience that includes development, operations and housing-based social services.
Harbin comes to Downstreet with more than 15 years of senior-level industry experience that includes development, operations and housing-based social services.
Harbin was most recently employed as vice president of MM Development Advisors Inc. in Rochester, New York. The real estate development consulting firm specializes in affordable housing and provides and works with nonprofits and community development housing providers.
Before joining MM Development in 2020, Harbin spent 13 years as a housing executive for nonprofit organizations in Oregon and upstate New York. Over the course of her career, she has participated in the development and preservation of 986 affordable housing units in Oregon and New York; operated a multi-state housing portfolio of 1,611 units; and overseen a variety of residential, housing-based, and community-based social services in Oregon, Washington and New York.
According to Barlow, Harbin’s extensive professional experience, passion for Downstreet’s mission and favorable interactions at every step in a search process fueled enthusiasm over her hiring. She emerged from a field of more than a dozen applicants and was one of a handful interviewed by a search committee led by board member Kevin Ellis.
Trustees made the final call — one that enjoyed the support of Downstreet staff.
Harbin said the feeling is mutual and she is eager to get to work.
“High-quality, affordable housing for all is the foundation of individual well-being and livable communities,” she said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Downstreet’s efforts to make this a reality in central Vermont.”
Harbin, who currently lives with her husband in Rochester, is looking for housing closer to her new job, and hopes to relocate before starting work on May 31.
The Downstreet board has been busy since Peltier’s planned departure last April. A consultant-led search ended with the hiring of Karen Hatcher in August, but she resigned in November. By then, Curtin, who was promoted from chief operating officer to interim CEO during the search for Peltier’s successor had left the organization.
Trustees moved swiftly to fill the vacancy, luring a familiar name in Vermont’s affordable housing world — Connie Snow — out of retirement to serve as Downstreet’s interim CEO while launching a second search.
Snow, who spent 30 years as executive director of the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust before retiring from the Brattleboro-based nonprofit in 2017, has filled the administrative void created by Hatcher’s resignation.
Barlow said Snow’s willingness to serve as a bridge between CEOs allowed trustees to conduct a thorough and thoughtful search.
“Downstreet was lucky that someone as capable and respected as Connie Snow was available to help keep the ship steering in the right direction,” he said. “We owe her a debt of gratitude for her work over the last six months.”
Barlow said Snow had help.
“The staff at Downstreet, especially the leadership team, really stepped up and took on additional responsibilities at the organization. This was a team effort.”
Barlow said Snow will continue serving as interim CEO well into next month, but may leave a week before Harbin’s scheduled arrival.
