BARRE — Two weeks removed from a flood that forced the emergency relocation of more than two dozen tenants from a pair of its properties, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is still in mop-up mode while pressing ahead with other projects.

Downstreet Executive Director Angie Harbin said Monday the organization’s bandwidth has been tested but not broken in the aftermath of the flood hit, even as it was taking the first steps toward expanding its central Vermont portfolio by potentially acquiring a motel on South Main Street in Barre.

david.delcore@timesargus.com