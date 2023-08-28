BARRE — Green Mountain Transit is poised to announce a fresh round of strategic service reductions in central Vermont as it attempts to find new drivers.
Earlier this summer, GMT finally rebounded from the retirement of four drivers last July — restoring most of the service reductions approved in response to that staffing shortage.
General Manager Clayton Woodworth, who joined the organization after those year-old decisions were made, said Monday he is confronting the same problem.
Though the circumstances are slightly different, Woodworth said the effect is the same, the interim solution likely will be similar and, he said he hopes, shorter lived.
None of the vacant and soon-to-be-vacant positions were held by retiring drivers, as was the case last year. Woodworth said one was recently promoted and has been pinch-hitting, though that arrangement is not sustainable long-term. Two others — a husband and wife — were scheduled to driver their last routes on Monday before moving to Ohio. A fourth driver is sticking with GMT, but will be transferring to St. Albans in September.
Fully staffed, GMT’s central Vermont operations rely on 21 drivers and two full-time mechanics — all based out of its recently flooded headquarters on Route 12 in Berlin.
Woodworth said losing four drivers at roughly the same time will require a temporary reduction in service. While no final decisions have been made, he said the adjustments likely will be similar to those that were instituted last year when the frequency of some routes was reduced, but no service was completely eliminated.
The first step, according to Woodworth, involves negotiating with the drivers union over a contract provision that spells out the process for drivers “bidding” on routes when they become available. Typically, that process takes six to eight weeks, and Woodworth is hoping to persuade the union to consider an abbreviated two-week timeframe that will enable GMT to build a modified schedule that incorporates strategic service reductions sooner.
Settling on a predictable temporary schedule that doesn’t involve abrupt service alerts is the goal, and Woodworth said officials in Barre and Montpelier have been told those changes are coming. He said there will likely be a reduction in the availability of MyRide — the flexible schedule, flexible route service in Montpelier and the City Commuter will probably return to hourly runs between Barre and Montpelier instead of the 30-minute intervals that were restored after nearly a year in June following the previous driver shortage.
Woodworth said reductions to the Route 2 and Northfield commuter routes also were likely, but haven’t been finalized.
While the last round of service reductions lasted nearly a year, Woodworth is hopeful that won’t be the case this time around.
With one prospective driver “already in the pipeline” and a pending recommendation to boost the starting wage for drivers in central Vermont to mirror the $28-an-hour now paid in Chittenden County, Woodworth said he was optimistic the vacancies would be filled more quickly.
GMT adjusted the starting wage for drivers in Chittenden County in June and, Woodworth said, has hired nine new drivers there since. In the previous 18 months, it brought on only four drivers.
While the starting wage was increased from $21.75- to $25-an-hour in central Vermont, Woodworth said the additional $3-an-hour increase was warranted and, he predicted, would lead to a similar surge in applications when it is approved by the GMT board.
Woodworth said looming service reductions will be restored as new drivers are brought on board and vacancies are filled.
Meanwhile, Woodworth said plans to relocate GMT’s just-flooded central Vermont headquarters from Route 12 to Paine Turnpike North in Berlin are inching closer to reality. The proposed site recently passed an environmental assessment and if all goes well the GMT board should be in a position to approve an offer on the property as part of the federally funded project at its meeting in October.
The new facility would then have to be built before the old one, which, due to flood damage, is now home to a couple of worksite trailers, can be abandoned.
“We’re getting there,” Woodworth said.
