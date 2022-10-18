SOUTH BURLINGTON — A man, who is a person of interest in a double-homicide case in Concord, New Hampshire, has appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court to overturn a judge in Chittenden County that ordered him held without bail.
Logan Lavar Clegg, 26, a transient, is a person of interest in the unsolved double homicide and was about 36 hours away from boarding a one-way flight to Berlin, Germany, when he was arrested in South Burlington last week, police said.
Clegg, who was charged with being a fugitive from justice in Utah, appeared the next day in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge A. Gregory Rainville ordered Clegg jailed without bail for violation of probation and imposed $20,000 on the Utah charges.
Appellate Defender Dawn Siebert filed a one-sentence appeal at the Vermont Supreme Court on Monday asking for Rainville’s order be overruled.
Clegg is considered “highly dangerous,” South Burlington Detective Tanner Palermo said in court papers.
Clegg is wanted for questioning in the double-fatal shooting of Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, of Concord, New Hampshire, police said. New Hampshire has not filed charges in the double-homicide case.
The Reids lived in Vermont for a few years in the early 2000s. Stephen Reid served as a senior associate for Democracy and Governance at ARD Inc. and Djeswende Reid served as a program coordinator at Vermont Refugee Resettlement, a field office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, according to their obituary.
Also authorities in Washington State reported Clegg was involved in a fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man on May 17, 2018, but no charges have been filed.
Corey A. Ward was fatally stabbed outside an apartment in northwest Spokane, Washington, according to the Spokesman-Review newspaper.
Clegg, who was on his way to a McDonald’s restaurant for the midnight shift, has claimed self-defense, the newspaper said.
The two men did not know each other, but began exchanging words, the newspaper said.
Clegg has been in South Burlington since about May and worked at the Price Chopper on Hinesburg Road, police said.
The day of his arrest, Clegg was sitting at a computer with headphones on in the South Burlington Community Library on Market Street oblivious to those around him. He was soon approached discreetly by four nondescript men in plainclothes who had him under surveillance for hours.
The Vermont State Police Tactical Unit, also known as the SWAT Team, with help from South Burlington Police arrested Clegg without incident about 1 p.m. and was taken to the city police station.
The day after the arrest, a state search warrant was executed in the woods off Patchen Road, where investigators found Clegg’s camping site. Police said they found a tent purchased in Concord, New Hampshire, and a firearm among other things.
Vermont authorities said they were never initially notified by New Hampshire authorities that they had officers in South Burlington conducting surveillance on Clegg and possibly trying to take him back to New Hampshire.
Vermont authorities pieced together this narrative:
The University of Vermont Police first discovered Concord police were in town after getting a tip about officers in the area. When confronted, the Concord officers explained they were trailing a person wanted for questioning in a double homicide.
UVM officials were concerned about campus safety for students and staff and whether they might put out a campus alert. UVM was told Clegg was believed to be living somewhere in UVM’s Centennial Woods, which runs between East Avenue in Burlington east to Patchen Road in South Burlington. It is split by Interstate 89.
Former Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, who now works at UVM, tried calling South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke and State Police Cmdr. Matthew Birmingham about the case. Birmingham, who was reached first, and later Burke, said they knew nothing about Concord police coming to Vermont to possibly confront Clegg. Concord police had failed to provide the usual courtesy alert to local authorities when arriving in their jurisdiction to do work.
Birmingham called Concord, and the administration first claimed contact had been made with Vermont authorities, but by the end of the conversation it was clear none had been made and Concord police were flying solo in Vermont.
It was unclear what Concord police thought they would be able to do. Their officers had no legal authority to arrest anybody in Vermont. They also could not legally take Clegg across state lines without a court hearing in Vermont.
Police have not said whether investigators found any direct evidence at the camping site that would link Clegg to the double homicide in Concord. A Crime Scene Search Team from Concord Police was called in to the site.
The Reids went out for a walk about 2:20 p.m. Monday, April 18, and were reported missing by their family two days later. The two former international humanitarian workers were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods apartment complex in Concord on Thursday, April 21.
The medical examiner’s office ruled both deaths were homicides due to multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. There have been no arrests.
Clegg’s one-way airline flight for Germany was scheduled for departure from JFK International Airport in New York City at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Palermo said. He said the ticket was bought Tuesday.
Concord police were able to trace a cellphone for Clegg to South Burlington last week.
Clegg was first spotted on Williston Road and later traced to the South Burlington Community Library.
Vermont State Police eventually had four officers inside the library and four more outside, Northern Troop Cmdr. Matt Daley said.
A Cache County (Utah) judge put Clegg on probation on Nov. 9, 2020, for three felonies, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor for failure to stop for law enforcement in Logan City.
Clegg failed to appear for a meeting with his Utah probation officer on July 7, 2021. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations determined he had fled to Lisbon, Portugal, from Chicago on June 21, 2021, Palermo said. Clegg returned to the country Nov. 7, 2021, he said.
