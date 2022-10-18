SOUTH BURLINGTON — A man, who is a person of interest in a double-homicide case in Concord, New Hampshire, has appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court to overturn a judge in Chittenden County that ordered him held without bail.

Logan Lavar Clegg, 26, a transient, is a person of interest in the unsolved double homicide and was about 36 hours away from boarding a one-way flight to Berlin, Germany, when he was arrested in South Burlington last week, police said.

